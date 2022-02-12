Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Illinois on Saturday night, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.
All-Star guard Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season with a 35-21 record, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won two games in a row, and are 6-4 in their last ten games.
At home, they are 20-8 this season.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2017, but this year they look like they will end that drought.
