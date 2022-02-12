ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl Sunday: When and what time to watch

By Talia Naquin
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

(WJW) – The final game of the longest NFL season in history is fast approaching.

Super Bowl LVI is Sunday, Feb. 13. It is the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) versus the Los Angeles Rams (15-5).

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California . You can watch right here on 22News.

It is the 56 th Super Bowl and is the latest in the year the game has ever been played.

The game is the first time the Bengals and the Rams have ever met in a championship.

The Bengals will be the official home team. As the official road team, the Rams will call the coin toss before kickoff.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Grammy-nominated Mickey Guyton will be singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Mickey Guyton performs onstage during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sher is the first Black artist to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year.

Jhene Aiko, who is also Grammy-nominated, will perform “America the Beautiful” just before kickoff.

Halftime show

5 hip hop giants will co-headline the halftime show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will perform together in a celebration of West Coast hip hop.

Dr. Dre was a supporter and collaborator to the four other artists. Dr. Dre is also a Rock and Rall Hall of Fame Inductee. He was inducted in 2016 with N.W.A.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Dr. Dre speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: Snoop Dogg sits down with Roxanne Shante on SiriusXM's Rock The Bells Radio at The SiriusXM Studios on October 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
    CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Eminem performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Mary J. Blige attends the Ghost Season 2 Premiere on November 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)
    BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – MARCH 31: Kendrick Lamar performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

The 5 artists have a combined 43 Grammys and 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

You can watch the halftime show preview here .

About the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have not made it to the Super Bowl since 1988, years before their quarterback, Ohio’s own Joe Burrow , was born.

These are the strangest Super Bowl prop bets

The Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers in both preview Super Bowl appearances in ’88 and ’81.

Prior to this season, Cincinnati had not won a playoff game since 1990. (Still years before Burrow was born in 1996.)

CINCINNATI, OHIO – FEBRUARY 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals speaks during a Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

This is Burrow’s second season in the NFL , but its first full season in the pros.

Burrow suffered a knee injury in his rookie year and missed the last 6 games of the season.

If the Bengals win, the number 1 NFL Draft pick of 2020 and Heisman winner of 2019 would become one of the youngest in history to win a Super Bowl at 25, behind Ben Roethlisberger (23), Patrick Mahomes (24) and Tom Brady (24).

Before he was a Bengal, Burrow was a Buckeye. Burrow redshirted his first year at The Ohio State University in 2015. He spent the next 2 years as a backup and transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2018 when he wasn’t named the starter. He helped LSU win a national championship title in 2020.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, 38, used to be on the coaching staff under L.A. head coach Sean McVay, 36.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

That makes them the youngest coaching pair in Super Bowl history.

Taylor was named the Bengals head coach in 2019. Taylor has brought the team from worst in the league to the Super Bowl in just 3 seasons.

L.A. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are favored to win the Super Bowl by 4 points.

The franchise began as the Cleveland Rams in 1936. From there they went to California, then St. Louis and landed back in L.A. in 2016.

‘Burrow Oak State Park’: Three Ohio state parks renamed for Super Bowl-bound Bengals

The Rams have not won a Super Bowl while playing in L.A. Their last and only Super Bowl win came as the St. Louis Rams in 1999.

If Rams coach Sean McVay brought the team to victory Sunday, he’d become the youngest head coach to ever win the Super Bowl .

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin currently holds that title. He won Super Bowl XLIII at 36.

McVay hails from Ohio . He was born in Dayton in 1986.

He’s been glowing all season about Matthew Stafford, who is in his first season with the Rams.

“We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude,” McVay said about Stafford after the NFC Championship game.

“What he’s done, he’s elevated everybody around him. He’s made me a better coach. He’s made his teammates better. He’s such a great person. I think you guys know from getting a chance to interact with him. If you don’t root for this guy, something’s wrong with you.”

Stafford was also a first-round draft pick like Burrow.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly Stafford react after the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He was drafted by Detroit in 2009 and was with the Lions until they traded him to the Rams in 2021.

It’s taken him 13 years to get to the biggest game in football, compared to Burrow’s 2.

Stafford has a big cheering section. He and his college sweetheart, Kelly Stafford, have 4 little girls.

Comments / 0

