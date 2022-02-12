ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zeke Nnaji (hamstring) listed as questionable on Nuggets' Saturday injury report

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Nnaji's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
denverstiffs.com

Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji are passing the crash course in Jokić ball

One of the most difficult aspects of coaching for a team with winning expectations is trusting and committing to an unproven player. There are rare high profile exceptions. Gregg Popovich has been coaching the San Antonio Spurs for a long, long time, and there was a time when he was forced to trust a young rookie point guard named Tony Parker. The French point guard was clearly an excellent talent, and the team’s previous starting point guard was a then 38-year-old Terry Porter. Popovich committed to the rookie Parker early, starting him every single game he played through a playoff exit to the Shaq-Kobe Los Angeles Lakers. That was the 2001-02 season, and the Spurs won a championship the next year, in part due to Popovich’s willingness to live through the rookie mistakes of Parker.
NBA
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Zeke Nnaji
uticaphoenix.net

Sources: Bulls’ LaVine to see specialist for knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday’s All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed...
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls All-Star to see specialist, will miss last two games before break, per report

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will reportedly head to Los Angeles to see a specialist about the continued soreness in his left knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He still plans on participating in All-Star Weekend, where he is set to compete in the 3-point contest and is a member on Team Durant for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors
NBA Analysis Network

Should Zach LaVine’s Knee Injury Concern Chicago Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, but have experienced no shortage of injuries to key players. With Lonzo Ball (meniscus tear), Patrick Williams (wrist injury), and Alex Caruso (fractured wrist) remaining sidelined, Zach LaVine’s name surfacing in injury news adds reason for concern.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen will join Darius Garland in NBA All-Star Game 2022 after all, replacing the injured James Harden

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jarrett Allen got his wish. He is officially an NBA All-Star. Allen, who had been bypassed three times, has been named an injury replacement for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The 23-year-old budding center, who spoke last month about monitoring the voting returns and expressed a clear interest in being selected, will join teammate Darius Garland in the midseason classic. Both will play for Team LeBron, captained by former Cavalier LeBron James.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Reggie Jackson, Clippers hold off Luka Doncic, Mavs

One more time – with feeling. In their second meeting in three days with the Dallas Mavericks, and their fourth and final clash of the regular season, the Clippers got more physical on defense and on the boards. That, and a late-fourth-quarter flourish from Reggie Jackson to push them over the top, allowing them to wrestle a 99-97 win away from Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Thaddeus Young available on Saturday

Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young will be active for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will be available after the veteran forward was traded to the Raptors on Thursday. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Young to produce 25.4 FanDuel points, 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds. and 3.9 assists.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors' Fred VanVleet (groin) available on Saturday

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. VanVleet has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 38.7 minutes against the Nuggets. VanVleet's Saturday projection includes 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy