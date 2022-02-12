ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Meet the oldest Olympic snowboarding medalists

By NBCOlympics.com
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNHEB_0eCo1KZb00

Less than three days after capturing an elusive individual gold , five-time U.S. Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis claimed another Saturday with teammate Nick Baumgartner in the Games debut of mixed team snowboard cross. The two American veterans, 36 and 40 years old, are the oldest medalists in Olympic snowboarding history.

In falling snow and temperatures in the teens, Baumgartner beat out Canadian Eiliot Grondin in the men’s section of the big final, and Jacobellis followed up with a triumphant victory over Italy’s Michela Moioli , subtly grabbing her board on the final jump in a full-circle ode to the infamous Torino moment that cost her a title nearly two decades ago.

“We came in hot today, we’re really excited about it,” Jacobellis said. “To be able to take this with someone I’ve been on the team with for over a decade – close to two decades now with Baum – it’s incredible to accomplish this together.”

Italy’s 2018 Olympic champion Moioli and partner Omar Visintin , the men’s individual SBX bronze medalist, took silver; while Canada’s Grondin and teammate Meryeta Odine , the respective men’s and women’s silver and bronze medalists, each earned their second medals of the Games with bronze.

Baumgartner was ecstatic, having suffered heartbreak Thursday with an early quarterfinal exit in the men’s event despite entering as a medal contender. The oldest U.S. athlete at the 2022 Games, Baumgartner’s gold earned him his first medal in four Olympic appearances.

“These tears are so much better than the ones from the other day,” he said. “It’s days like that when you’re bummed out and you’re disappointed that make days like today so amazing. That’s why when you have that adversity, you can’t quit. You keep going because the good things are coming.”

A native of Iron River, Michigan, Baumgartner has a 17-year-old son named Landon, and with existing plans to deliver the commencement speech at his high school graduation, now has an Olympic gold medal to bring along.

“This gold medal is awesome, but [Landon]’s still the best thing that I’ve ever done and ever will do,” he said. “For him to see me fight through that adversity and do stuff right before he’s about to graduate high school and go on to figure out what he’s going to do in life, is huge.” SNOWBOARDING Ode to ’06: Jacobellis pulls off grab in mixed team SBX win 29s Play Ode to ’06: Jacobellis pulls off grab in mixed team SBX win video

Jacobellis relinquishes to Baumgartner the title of oldest Olympic snowboarding medalist, a designation she assumed Wednesday upon winning individual SBX gold . Austria’s Benjamin Karl , also 36 but younger in days, initially took on the label Tuesday with his victory in parallel giant slalom .

Baumgartner, a two-time world medalist who missed the podium in fourth at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, had a pair of World Cup podium finishes this season at the host venue and in Montafon, Austria . Jacobellis, a five-time individual world champion, placed third in back -to- back competitions in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

“There’s something about being the veterans … we’ve had so many heats under our belt that we have to ride so close to people, and in conditions like this, the draft is so important and you have to be able to stay in it until the absolute possible last second,” Baumgartner said. “That doesn’t scare us because we’ve done it so many times.”

Jacobellis, whose individual gold made her the oldest U.S. woman to win a medal of any color in any sport at the Winter Olympics, added to her accomplishment list Saturday as the first woman to win two snowboarding golds at a single Games. American-born Alpine rider Vic Wild of the ROC won two men’s events in 2014.

“I tried to remember my old X Games days and jump as hard as I can on every jump to try to make the landing and use the draft when possible,” Jacobellis said on Saturday. “I definitely am very comfortable riding very closely to other riders and then trying to execute off that speed that I gain from them.”

She went 5,836 days between her Torino silver and Wednesday’s individual gold. It then took three days to add another gold in the mixed team event (h/t NBC OlympicTalk’s Nick Zaccardi ). Meanwhile, per Gracenote , Baumgartner’s the oldest U.S. Winter Olympic gold medalist since 1948, when American Frank Tyler piloted a title-winning four-man team at 43.

In the semifinals, Baumgartner got out to a great start with Visintin and crossed the finish in a virtual tie. With no advantage for either team in the women’s section, Jacobellis sat comfortably behind Moioli as the two easily progressed to the big final. Italy’s No. 2 team of Lorenzo Sommariva and Caterina Carpano won the other section.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Baumgartner stuck behind Adam Lambert in the beginning before the Aussie’s compatriot Cameron Bolton passed them both. Starting the latter leg in second, Jacobellis avoided two crashes from Australians Josie Baff and Belle Brockhoff to win the race and advance. Brockhoff was taken off the course by stretcher.

The No. 2 U.S. team of Jake Vedder and Faye Gulini did not make it out of the quarters, tying for ninth overall. Grondin dominated the men’s section, and Vedder clipped the back of Frenchman Merlin Surget ‘s board on the second turn and went down. He caught back up and took third. In the women’s race, Gulini lost the second spot to Odine while the ROC won.

Italy’s Visintin and Moioli claimed the first quarterfinal, which only featured three teams rather than four due to the field’s odd number of 15, and Great Britain’s Huw Nightingale and Charlotte Bankes took the victory in the fourth and last heat.

Mixed team snowboard cross is a relay-style event with pairs of one man and one woman competing in head-to-head heats of four. Men go first, and their results determine when the start gates open for their female teammates. The women’s race then decides the overall outcome.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze

For the fifth Winter Olympics in a row, a U.S. team earned a place on the ice dance podium -- unthinkable for a nation that won a medal in the discipline's 1976 Olympic debut and then went 30 years without.
THEATER & DANCE
WWLP

USA’s Megan Nick lands surprise aerials bronze

American Megan Nick was the only women's aerials finalist not performing a triple backflip on their last jump Monday, but the 25-year-old executed hers flawlessly to claim bronze in her Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Games.
SPORTS
Popculture

Brittany George, Aspiring Olympian, Dead at 24

Brittany George, an aspiring Olympian from Australia was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood located in Queensland on Jan. 27, according to the Courier-Mail (per E! News). She was 24 years old. George was reported missing as the last time she was seen was on Jan. 21. The cause of death has not been announced.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Michela Moioli
Person
Nick Baumgartner
Person
Charlotte Bankes
Person
Belle Brockhoff
insideedition.com

Meet Methuselah, the World’s Oldest Aquarium Fish

Methuselah just might be the oldest fish in a zoological setting on Earth. Known as the Australian or Queensland lungfish, it’s 4 feet long and one of only six living species of air-breathing lungfish. The Queensland lungfish — also known as an Australian lungfish — came to San Francisco...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Great Britain#Pyeongchang#American#Canadian
Washington Post

Pressure? Whether on skis or off, Eileen Gu seems to thrive on it

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Eileen Gu was out of time. The 18-year-old had just won her second medal of the Beijing Games on Tuesday at Genting Snow Park, a silver in women’s slopestyle that sent Chinese fans and volunteers alike into a frenzy, but as she pulled her hair back into a ponytail and set about the business of answering questions at her news conference, she had no time to revel. Gu had to rush off to practice for halfpipe.
SPORTS
KCRA.com

2022 Winter Olympics Day 8 Top Moments: Watch Lindsey Jacobellis, Nick Baumgartner win gold in mixed snowboard cross

American Lindsey Jacobellis, the first member of Team USA to win a gold medal in Beijing with her performance in snowboard cross, has earned another spot at the top of the podium. She and teammate Nick Baumgartner were golden in the first-ever mixed team snowboard cross on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In men’s hockey, Team USA toppled rival Canada for the first time at an Olympics in 12 years.
SPORTS
Axios

U.S. wins gold medal in first-ever mixed team snowboard cross

Americans Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner captured the gold medal on Sunday in the debut of the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Games. Driving the news: It was Team USA's fifth gold medal of these games, and Jacobellis' second gold after she won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

Congrats to the Russian Olympic Committee medalists. Save the receipts.

BEIJING — The team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics concluded Feb. 7, in the first breath of these Games. The International Olympic Committee has not awarded the medals from that competition because it frankly doesn’t know which color should go to which team. And now there won’t be a medal ceremony following the women’s individual competition, either, should 15-year-old Kamila Valieva finish among the top three, the IOC said late Monday afternoon.
SPORTS
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy