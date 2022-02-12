I-24 cleared after tractor-trailer crash in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer is caused delays on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 between the Interstate 840 exit and Medical Center Parkway exit.

TDOT crews worked to clear the scene Saturday morning and advised drivers to use extra caution and prepare to spend extra time while traveling through the area.

Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, injuries were reported during the crash. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

