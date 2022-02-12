ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Murakami’s school record fuels SUU to win over Utah State

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahglL_0eCo0ZbT00

Shylen Murakami's killer routine on bars set a new school record with a score of 9.975 and the Southern Utah University gymnastics team defeated Utah State by a score of 196.975-196.800 Friday night at the America First Event Center.

The win kept Southern Utah perfect at home in Cedar City this season and moved the Thunderbirds to 2-2 in MRGC competition. SUU also avenged two setbacks to Utah State from earlier in the year.

VAULT (49.275)

It was a strong start to the meet for Southern Utah in the first rotation behind a pair of 9.900s from Morgan Alfaro and Caitlin Kho. Rachel Smith also pitched in a score of 9.875 while Hailey Vultaggio and Celine Barney recorded identical scores of 9.800. As a team, SUU's vault score was the third-best in school history.

BARS (49.325)

The bars proved to be Southern Utah's best rotation of the night and Murakami's school record was a big reason why. No SUU gymnast scored below a 9.800 on the event and Murakami's 9.975 electrified the crowd. Aubri Schwartze and Hannah Nipp both added on with tallies of 9.850. The cumulative score of 49.325 was the second-best in Thunderbird history.

BEAM (49.125)

Emma Wissman led the way on the balance beam for SUU by scoring a 9.875. Vultaggio produced another strong performance after a solid vault routine by earning a 9.850 from the judges. Nipp also continued a solid night by recording a score of 9.825.

FLOOR (49.250)

With the score tight and the Thunderbirds in need of some big performances to hold off the Aggies, Karley McClain delivered in the form of a 9.925 on her floor routine. Her score was supplemented by Smith, Schwartze and Nipp who all earned identical scores of 9.875.

Southern Utah is in action next when it travels up I-15 to Provo where BYU will be waiting.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Murakami’s school record fuels SUU to win over Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

Michigan defensemen lessen Portillo’s workload in win over Michigan State

DETROIT — Sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo is the Michigan hockey team’s rock between the pipes. Always reliable, Portillo keeps opponents humble for the fourth-ranked Wolverines. He leads the Big Ten in saves per game, while Michigan sports the second-highest save percentage in the conference. But no matter how...
SPORTS
thednvr.com

3 takeaways from Colorado’s 81-76 win over Utah

BOULDER — The Buffs got another one. The Colorado Buffaloes beat the Utah Utes 81-76 Saturday night at the CU Events Center. The win improves Colorado’s record to 7-7 in Pac-12 play and 15-9 overall. The Buffs are currently tied with Stanford for seventh place. Colorado has now won back-to-back games after losing five of six. Here’s what we learned:…
BOULDER, CO
AllUtes

How to watch the Runnin' Utes vs Colorado

Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics. The University of Utah men’s basketball team (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) have now lost 11 of their last 12 after a strong 8-4 start. The Utes now travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12). Both teams are coming off a blowout win against Oregon State and losses to Oregon, but with neither team likely to earn bids to “The Big Dance” without winning the Pac-12 Tournament, this matchup on Saturday will be a battle of two teams trying to right the ship.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Cedar City, UT
City
Provo, UT
Cedar City, UT
Sports
KEYT

Barcello outduels Mallette as BYU beats Pepperdine 91-85

MALIBU, Calif. — Alex Barcello had a career-high 33 points to out-duel Houston Mallette and lead BYU to a 91-85 win over Pepperdine. Mallette led the Waves with 31 points, also a season high. Barcello made 10 of 12 shots, including 9 of 10 on 3-pointers. Caleb Lohner had 14 points for BYU (19-8, 7-5 West Coast Conference). Spencer Johnson added 12 points. Jan Zidek had 20 points for the Waves (7-20, 1-11). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and seven assists. Darryl Polk Jr. had seven assists.
MALIBU, CA
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Christensen signs with Treasure Valley

Mike Christensen spent several minutes thanking former coaches and players, praising each one for the impact they’d made on his baseball career. The Idaho Falls catcher then sat down and signed his letter of intent with a nice big smiley face. It was a bit of levity, since he’d...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Smith
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Jill Tennyson Promoted to Head Track and Field Coach at St. Mary’s Ryken

Leonardtown, MD- St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) is pleased to announce Jill Tennyson as Head Track and Field Coach. The position was previously held by Coach Gary Wynn who was just announced as Head Football Coach. “Coach Jill has made such a positive impact in the SMR community,” said Athletic Director Jon Lombardo. “She began as an […] The post Jill Tennyson Promoted to Head Track and Field Coach at St. Mary’s Ryken appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
dailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Women’s Basketball is Quietly Building an NCAA Resume

The University of Utah women’s basketball team is quietly taking care of business and building a resume worthy of NCAA tournament consideration. Head coach Lynne Roberts’ squad came into the week riding the high of a four-game conference win streak with three more games on the horizon. USC came into the Huntsman Center to make up for a previous postponement. Then the Utes traveled west to take on No. 2 Stanford and the Cal Bears.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmyu.tv

Dixon scores 31 to lift Idaho over Weber St. 83-79

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79 on Saturday. Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State#Southern Utah University#Gymnastics#Thunderbirds#Mrgc#Aggies#Smith Schwartze#Byu
KULR8

Xavier Bishop scores game-winner as Montana State reaches 20-5 mark for second time as D-I program

BOZEMAN — Staring at a tie game and a running clock, Xavier Bishop dribbled the ball to set up his approach. He received a screen from Jubrile Belo, switching Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt onto him defensively. The point guard, already with 21 points, drove in from the right wing, absorbed a hit from Ajang Aguek underneath the basket and watched a layup hit off the glass, dance around the rim and fall through the net.
BOZEMAN, MT
gozags.com

MTEN: Zags Fall to Utah, 4-1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Zags lost for the first time this season on Saturday, falling 4-1 to Utah in Salt Lake City. Utah swept the doubles competition as the duo of Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula took down Oliver Andersson and Leon Roider, 6-3. That was followed with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Morgan Times

UNC scores 32 points in five minutes to beat Southern Utah, 100-95

Some things in life just go together: milk and cookies, cats and boxes, Spongebob and Patrick – and, as of late, the University of Northern Colorado and down-to-the-wire wins. Freshman guard Zach Bloch deflected the basketball to senior Daylen Kountz for a layup to put UNC up by one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
cougcenter.com

WSU drops stunner to ASU, 58-55

ASU (8-15, 4-9 in Pac-12) gifted WSU (14-9, 7-5) a final possession down three with 4.7 seconds left, but the Cougs couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly and Noah Williams heaved the ball down court and right into the hands of a Luther Muhammad, who dribbled out the clock and silenced Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kslsports.com

Branden Carlson’s Career Night Spoiled As Utah Basketball Falls Late To Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah basketball big man Branden Carlson had his career night spoiled as the Runnin’ Utes fell to Colorado 81-76 on Saturday night. Carlson led Utah basketball with a career high 25 points to go with his eight rebounds against Colorado. Marco Anthony recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Gabe Madsen chipped in 14 points, while Rollie Worster added 12 points.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

295
Followers
305
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy