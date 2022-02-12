Shylen Murakami's killer routine on bars set a new school record with a score of 9.975 and the Southern Utah University gymnastics team defeated Utah State by a score of 196.975-196.800 Friday night at the America First Event Center.

The win kept Southern Utah perfect at home in Cedar City this season and moved the Thunderbirds to 2-2 in MRGC competition. SUU also avenged two setbacks to Utah State from earlier in the year.

VAULT (49.275)

It was a strong start to the meet for Southern Utah in the first rotation behind a pair of 9.900s from Morgan Alfaro and Caitlin Kho. Rachel Smith also pitched in a score of 9.875 while Hailey Vultaggio and Celine Barney recorded identical scores of 9.800. As a team, SUU's vault score was the third-best in school history.

BARS (49.325)

The bars proved to be Southern Utah's best rotation of the night and Murakami's school record was a big reason why. No SUU gymnast scored below a 9.800 on the event and Murakami's 9.975 electrified the crowd. Aubri Schwartze and Hannah Nipp both added on with tallies of 9.850. The cumulative score of 49.325 was the second-best in Thunderbird history.

BEAM (49.125)

Emma Wissman led the way on the balance beam for SUU by scoring a 9.875. Vultaggio produced another strong performance after a solid vault routine by earning a 9.850 from the judges. Nipp also continued a solid night by recording a score of 9.825.

FLOOR (49.250)

With the score tight and the Thunderbirds in need of some big performances to hold off the Aggies, Karley McClain delivered in the form of a 9.925 on her floor routine. Her score was supplemented by Smith, Schwartze and Nipp who all earned identical scores of 9.875.

Southern Utah is in action next when it travels up I-15 to Provo where BYU will be waiting.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Murakami’s school record fuels SUU to win over Utah State