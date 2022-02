This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is one rap fanatics are eagerly anticipating, with icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige all slated to hit the stage. However, hip-hop legend The D.O.C. — who is long associated with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg — may be the most excited of all. “I’m a little biased in that for me, it’s an emotional connection. I’m just really happy and excited for my guys and I can’t wait. It’s like when your big brother and little brother win the state championship, you just so glad to be at...

