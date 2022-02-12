ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three People, Including Kodak Black, Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty

By Daniel Kreps
 2 days ago
UPDATE: Kodak Black was the 24-year-old man who was shot during the incident outside a Justin Bieber afterparty, law enforcement sources told NBC News . The rapper was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening gunshot wounds; he is expected to make a full recovery. Reps for Black – whose 46-month prison sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in 2021 – did not respond to Rolling Stone ‘s request for comment.

Three people were injured following a shooting outside a Los Angeles hotspot that was hosting an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert early Saturday morning.

Following Bieber’s invite-only Super Bowl Weekend performance at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, celebrities — including rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Gunna — gathered at the popular restaurant The Nice Guy for a post-show afterparty; Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebs seen entering the afterparty, the Hollywood Reporter writes .

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out on the sidewalk outside the hotspot; in an edited video posted by TMZ , the sound of 10 gunshots soon followed as people were fighting in the street.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone that three people — a 19-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man — were injured after they were struck by gunfire during the shooting. All three were admitted to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police did not have a suspect in custody.

While TMZ also shared footage of Kodak Black allegedly in a scuffle prior to the gunshots ringing out, it’s unclear whether he was involved in the actual shooting. A rep for the rapper did not respond to Rolling Stone ’s request for comment at press time.

Kanye West Sets 'Donda 2' 2.22.22 Event in Miami. Kid Cudi Likely Won't Be There

Kanye West had an active Saturday on social media, announcing a 2.22.22 event in Miami to coincide with the release of Donda 2 and engaging in a war of words with longtime collaborator Kid Cudi.
Miley Cyrus Gets 'Honest' With Fans: 'I'm Just Finding My Feet Along This Platform Again'

Miley Cyrus says she's "scared" to be back on stage again after a year of Covid uncertainties limited touring for most of 2021. The singer performed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival over the weekend in Los Angeles, stopping her set halfway through to have an "honest moment" with the crowd.
Popculture

Rapper Tdott Woo Dead at 22 After Signing With Record Label

Rising star rapper Tdott Woo was shot and killed outside his home in Brooklyn Tuesday after signing with Million Dollar Music just this week. Tdott, née Tahjay Dobson, was only 22.
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Looks Unrecognizable In Bizarre Ski Mask At Church With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber wore a bizarre mask over his face, while on his way to church with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills. See the photo!. Ski season in Los Angeles? Justin Bieber, 27, wore a strange mask over his entire head on his way to church with wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, in Beverly Hills on January 26.
hypefresh.co

Kodak Black Wants DreamDoll As His Valentine

This Valentine's Day may be different this year, given the novel pandemic. Though, people continue to date virtually and even flirt online. Kodak Black definitely flirted up a storm this week with one lady in particular.
Indy100

Justin Bieber roasted for spending $1.29m on an NFT that's worth five times less

This week Justin Bieber shared his latest expensive purchase with his fans: a Bored Ape NFT. The Grammy winner showed off his 'lonely' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible token which he purchased for 500 ethereum, worth $1.29M.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Shooting: New Video Shows Different Angle Of The Shooter

Just yesterday, some distressing news was reported in the hip-hop world as it was revealed that Kodak Black was one of the four men who were shot outside of Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Justin Bieber Afterparty Abruptly Ends After Shooting That Leaves 3 Wounded

Deadline reports that gunfire broke out at the afterparty for Justin Bieber's concert In West Hollywood on Friday night, resulting In three injuries. TMZ claims that the fight occurred outside of The Nice Guy restaurant close to the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber performed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Key News Network

3 Victims Struck by Gunfire, Including Rapper Kodak Black at After Party in Los Angeles

Three people were struck by gunfire in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning. Beverly Grove, Los Angeles: Three people were struck by gunfire, including rapper Kodak Black, in a shooting on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard in the Beverly Grove neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb.12, at around 2:45 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
