Three People, Including Kodak Black, Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty

UPDATE: Kodak Black was the 24-year-old man who was shot during the incident outside a Justin Bieber afterparty, law enforcement sources told NBC News . The rapper was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening gunshot wounds; he is expected to make a full recovery. Reps for Black – whose 46-month prison sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in 2021 – did not respond to Rolling Stone ‘s request for comment.

Three people were injured following a shooting outside a Los Angeles hotspot that was hosting an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert early Saturday morning.

Following Bieber’s invite-only Super Bowl Weekend performance at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, celebrities — including rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Gunna — gathered at the popular restaurant The Nice Guy for a post-show afterparty; Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebs seen entering the afterparty, the Hollywood Reporter writes .

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out on the sidewalk outside the hotspot; in an edited video posted by TMZ , the sound of 10 gunshots soon followed as people were fighting in the street.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone that three people — a 19-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man — were injured after they were struck by gunfire during the shooting. All three were admitted to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police did not have a suspect in custody.

While TMZ also shared footage of Kodak Black allegedly in a scuffle prior to the gunshots ringing out, it’s unclear whether he was involved in the actual shooting. A rep for the rapper did not respond to Rolling Stone ’s request for comment at press time.