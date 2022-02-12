KCAC: Evangel (Mo.) University set to come on board as conference's 14th-member school

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s sports schedules are set to be more crowded with conference games.

On Thursday, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference announced that at the start of the 2023-24 school year, Evangel (Mo.) University will become the conference’s 14th member.

When in the mid-2010’s OKWU joined the KCAC, it was the 11th member school — and first outside of Kansas.

Among the advantages Evangel will bring to the KCAC will be greater access to Springfield, Mo., according to the KCAC’s press release.

Current members of the KCAC — which is the oldest conference in the NAIA — include the only Oklahoma team (Oklahoma Wesleyan), 10 Kansas institutions (Bethany, Bethel, Friends, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson, Ottawa, Southwestern Sterling, Tabor and the University of Saint Mary), one Missouri program (Avila) and one Nebraska representative (York).

The OKWU’s men’s basketball team included Evangel on its non-conference schedule this season. OKWU won, 69-45.

During the Donnie Bostwick coaching era, OKWU is 6-0 against Evangel.

Evangel’s athletic program has Bartlesville connections.

Bruin graduate Taton Hopkins has played the past two years with Evangel football team as a kicker and defensive back.

Former Bruin warrior Colton Green also was on the 2021 roster as a freshman offensive lineman.