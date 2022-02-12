ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Group 3 wrestling final preview & projected lineups: No. 8 Warren Hills vs. No. 14 Delsea

By Bill Evans
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Below is what to watch Sunday when Warren Hills takes on Delsea...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

WW-P North takes Central B semifinal, looks ahead to rematch possibility

Second-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North did its part on Monday night, defeating third-seeded Manasquan 94-75 to make the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group B final for the second straight season it has been held. Now, if top-seeded Princeton can defend its seeding on Tuesday afternoon against fourth-seeded Northern Burlington, it’ll be two...
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, NJ
Education
Franklin, NJ
Sports
City
Franklin, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern over Cinnaminson - Girls basketball recap

Mia Robbins scored a game-high 16 points to spark fifth-seeded Eastern to a 45-23 win over fourth-seeded Cinnaminson in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament. Eastern trailed by two at halftime but took command with a 16-2 run in the third quarter and improved to 9-11. Maya...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Kingsway over Rancocas Valley

Jadan Martin-Cooper had 21 points to help lead Kingsway to a 60-51 win over Rancocas Valley on Monday in Woolwich Township. Kingsway outscored Rancocas Valley 25-10 in the second quarter to lead 39-23 at the half on the way to the win. Martin-Cooper’s point total was a season high, surpassing...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin High School#Highschool#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Triton over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

Tyshaun Baker and Leo Impagliazzo each scored 21 points to share game-high honors in Triton’s 61-38 win over Cumberland in Seabrook. Triton led by five at the half and broke the game open after the break to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 6-13. Ethan Turner scored...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Pequannock over West Morris - Girls basketball recap

Pequannock used an impressive fourth quarter rally to defeat West Morris, 47-39 in Rockaway. Trailing by six points after three quarters, Pequannock used a 19-5 fourth quarter to earn the win. Junior Nicole Klimek scored a season-high 17 points to lead Pequannock. Klimek is now averaging 7.2 points. Chloe Vasquez...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Pope John - Boys Basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Parker Neuenhaus starred for Saddle River Day with 22 points and seven rebounds in its 63-58 win over Pope John in Sparta. Richard Machado added 17 points, five rebounds four assists and four steals for Saddle River Day, which led 40-25 at halftime. David Alexandre chipped in with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the victory.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Nottingham over Medford Tech - Boys Basketball recap (PHOTOS)

J.P. Dickerson recorded 14 points for Nottingham in its 52-45 win over Medford Tech in Trenton. Joe Lemly added 12 points for Nottingham, which outscored Medford Tech 17-9 in the third quarter after trailing 21-19 at halftime. Nesta Rice paced Medford Tech with 15 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
185K+
Followers
95K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy