Dekalb, IL

Two dead in DeKalb after DUI crash

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead in DeKalb after their car was hit by a driver under the influence on Saturday.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Peace Road, south of Freed Road, for a motor vehicle crash with injuries at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, they found that a 2017 Ram Pick-up Truck, driven by 30-year-old Chynna Daugherty, crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 50-year-old Christopher Henning with passenger Amanda Henning, 46.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene, and Amanda was transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital, where she later died. Daugherty was also transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee, but was later transferred to St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford by helicopter in serious, but stable condition.

Daugherty has been charged with Improper Lane Usage and Driving Under the Influence, and further charges are pending. The case remains under investigation.

Frank Zanazaro
2d ago

I am sad for the loss of a husband and wife. At least they are still with each other in Heaven.

Nathan Handy
1d ago

So sad. Stop drinking and driving 🚦 one night is not worth the rest of your life in prison and the fact that you took lives will live in your conscience. I'm so sorry to the family and friends of the 2 who were taken away :(

