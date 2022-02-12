ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ryan: Cleansing your mind can be good for your soul

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNel2_0eCnys9E00

Spring cleaning is nothing new. People have been doing it since the beginning of time.

But have you ever considered that your mind may need a little decluttering, too? It’s been a rough couple of years.

Now more than ever, it’s important to pay attention to your mental health and give it priority over most anything you do.

Since decluttering the mind is as important as decluttering and cleaning your home, here are a few tips for getting started with your mental health spring cleaning:

Leave the past in the past. For most, it’s easier said than done. Especially when it comes to family and feelings you may have been harboring since childhood. Negative feelings stick with us. Find a way to leave hard feelings and resentment in the past. Your mind will thank you and you’ll feel less stress and anxiety. You may even sleep better.

Prioritize healthy relationships. We all have people in our lives that we love but with whom we may not have the healthiest of relationships. Don’t write these people off, but rather prioritize those people who are good for you. Dedicate your time to building and sustaining positive and meaningful relationships.

Get to it. What have you been putting off? Scheduling doctor appointments, cleaning out a closet, donating clothes you haven’t worn in a decade? Make a list and start small. Even crossing off one or two items will feel like a huge accomplishment.

List it. Do you love making lists? Good! How about taking it one step further and list your thoughts and fears. What keeps you up at night? Write them down and then throw the list away…release it from your mind.

Make healthy choices. For most of us, we’ve probably given up on our New Year’s Resolutions by now. How about revisiting the areas that have a negative impact on your mental health and replace a negative habit with a healthy option? Instead of Funday Sunday and meeting your friends for brunch and Mimosas, switch it up and go for a hike on one of Arizona’s beautiful trails. Start small and mix it up every week.

Seek professional help. Life can be hard and many of us have had traumatic experiences that we haven’t dealt with from our past. Holding on to trauma can negatively impact our minds and overall wellbeing. If you haven’t reached out to a professional for advice and guidance, consider it.

Have an attitude of gratitude. I know that phrase is really overused but it’s actually a good one and can go a long way in promoting a healthy mind. Think about what makes you happy and grateful. Write it down and take time to be thankful for all the good in your life. This will help you push negative thoughts from your mind and refocus your thoughts on positivity.

Get a hobby. A busy mind is a happy mind. Do you have a hobby that you enjoy? If not, now is the perfect time to find one. Don’t be discouraged if it takes a couple of tries. If you try something new and can’t seem to find any joy in it, try something different. The right hobby will speak to you.

Right now, the world is anything but perfect. It’s messy and tricky, but changing a negative perspective into a positive one will not only benefit your mental health but will also change the world around you.

Feeling crummy? Do something nice for someone else. It feels good to do good for others. Be the change you want to see and pass it on. A little spring cleaning of the mind will do wonders for your soul.

Editor’s note: Rochelle Ryan is director of the JFCS West Valley Healthcare Center. Visit jfcsaz.org.

