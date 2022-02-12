ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton claimed just its second win since September...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Instant Reaction | Dominant

Limited by injuries to defence, Everton fans waited with bated breath to see how Frank Lampard would line up the Toffees with the threat of relegation looming very large over Goodison Park. The Blues started like their behinds were on fire, pressing Leeds high up and getting to every ball first all over the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Everton vs Leeds United Player Ratings as Everton thrash Leeds United 3-0 at Goodison Park

At the end of an end-to-end game at Elland Road, here are our Everton vs Leeds United Player Ratings. Everton started the game with an intent to win and succeeded as well. Seamus Coleman scored the first goal in the 10th minute whereas Keane made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. Though Leeds United were able to threaten, they could not find the way beyond the shot-stopper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton 3-0 Leeds United - Frank Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard to BBC: "An incredible afternoon. What we did today was something special in terms of the performance. It showed an attitude, aggression and work rate. The fans, when they see what the players are putting into the game... What they give us. It has to be the start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Mina and Godfrey injury gives golden chance to Everton defender to showcase his potential

Since the money came rolling through Farhad Moshiri’s treasury, Everton have made multiple questionable signings. In the last few years, fans have failed to warm up to some signings and then there have been some players who have shown a lot of promise and given a sense of assurance that Everton’s future will be great. The name of Jarrad Branthwaite does give a similar feeling.
SOCCER
FanSided

Everton 3 Leeds 0: Five ways Toffees lifted the Goodison gloom

Goodison Park was a cauldron of noise as Everton beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. It was a crucial victory and one that was won on and off the pitch. A number of Everton fan groups had called for the fans to get in as early as possible, bring flags and banners and create an atmosphere that would not only lift a fragile Everton side, but also intimidate a Leeds side missing key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
BBC

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Defeat was a fair result - Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side "struggled to defend" against Everton and the 3-0 scoreline was a "fair result". MATCH REPORT: Everton gain first league win under Lampard. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 12 February at 22:30 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA

