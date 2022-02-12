ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contestant on ‘The Price Is Right’ wins glamorous trip — to neighboring state

( NEXSTAR ) – To be fair, a lot of contestants on “The Price Is Right” probably already have a dining set, too.

A recent contestant on the CBS game show says she was thrilled to win a five-night stay at a hotel in Concord, New Hampshire — even though she’s been there “a billion times” and lives about an hour away from the state.

Catherine Graham, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, flew out to L.A. to attend a taping of “The Price Is Right” in December, where she became the last contestant to take the stage alongside host Drew Carey for a pricing game, The Boston Globe reported. Things were going swimmingly — she won a firepit and a loveseat — and was given a shot at one final prize: the trip to New Hampshire.

Graham ended up guessing the cost of the trip correctly, earning herself a five-night stay at The Hotel Concord and airfare from Los Angeles to Manchester, New Hampshire.

Once the cameras cut away, Graham said Drew remarked on the beauty of New Hampshire, to which she replied, “I live in Boston,” she told the Globe.

“And he just laughed,” Graham said.

Still, Graham plans to take advantage of her prize, despite confessing that she would have preferred a more “exotic” locale. She obviously won’t be redeeming the airfare from L.A. to New Hampshire either, and will instead drive to Concord with her husband.

Graham has also earned fans on Twitter, thanks largely to her positive outlook on the situation.

Can’t stop thinking about the woman on the Price is Right who lives in Boston and won a trip to New Hampshire,” one user wrote.

“News of a Price Is Right contestant from Massachusetts winning a trip to New Hampshire, and her honest admission that she wished it was someplace a tad more exotic, is the sunshine I needed today … in a world of gathering storm clouds,” another said.

