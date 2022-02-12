ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Contestant on ‘The Price Is Right’ wins glamorous trip — to neighboring state

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCeR8_0eCnyaVO00

(NEXSTAR) – To be fair, a lot of contestants on “The Price Is Right” probably already have a dining set, too.

A recent contestant on the CBS game show says she was thrilled to win a five-night stay at a hotel in Concord, New Hampshire — even though she’s been there “a billion times” and lives about an hour away from the state.

Catherine Graham, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, flew out to L.A. to attend a taping of “The Price Is Right” in December, where she became the last contestant to take the stage alongside host Drew Carey for a pricing game, The Boston Globe reported. Things were going swimmingly — she won a firepit and a loveseat — and was given a shot at one final prize: the trip to New Hampshire.

Graham ended up guessing the cost of the trip correctly, earning herself a five-night stay at The Hotel Concord and airfare from Los Angeles to Manchester, New Hampshire.

The original host of ‘Jeopardy!’ had a big problem with how the game is currently played

Once the cameras cut away, Graham said Drew remarked on the beauty of New Hampshire, to which she replied, “I live in Boston,” she told the Globe.

“And he just laughed,” Graham said.

Still, Graham plans to take advantage of her prize, despite confessing that she would have preferred a more “exotic” locale. She obviously won’t be redeeming the airfare from L.A. to New Hampshire either, and will instead drive to Concord with her husband.

Graham has also earned fans on Twitter, thanks largely to her positive outlook on the situation.

Can’t stop thinking about the woman on the Price is Right who lives in Boston and won a trip to New Hampshire,” one user wrote.

“News of a Price Is Right contestant from Massachusetts winning a trip to New Hampshire, and her honest admission that she wished it was someplace a tad more exotic, is the sunshine I needed today … in a world of gathering storm clouds,” another said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Entertainment
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Carey
KSN News

Kansas sued over new congressional district map

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrats, a civil rights group and a national elections watchdog filed two lawsuits Monday against Kansas officials over a Republican redistricting law that costs the state’s only Democrat in Congress some of the territory in her Kansas City-area district that she carries by wide margins in elections. Both lawsuits were filed in Wyandotte […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

83 new COVID hospitalizations, but Kansas cases drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas are the lowest in the past three months. Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 1,996 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The last time the number of new cases was below 2,000 was Nov. 8, 2021, when the state reported 1,929 […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Price Is Right#Nexstar#Cbs#The Boston Globe
KSN News

Biometric data stored for your protection?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law”. What is biometric data? If you have ever signed in to your […]
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
KSN News

Western Kansas community mourns the loss of father and son

RUSSELL, Kansas (KSNW) – A small Kansas community is mourning the deaths of a father and his young son after both were killed in a car crash this weekend. Forty-year-old George Gier and his 10-year-old son, Cooper, loved all things “cowboy,” according to friends and family members. “They were both just—would do anything for anyone,” […]
RUSSELL, KS
KSN News

Gallery: Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES (AP) – 50 Cent made a surprise upside-down entrance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and Eminem dramatically took a knee. The show brought about as much hip-hop as a stadium can hold, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spitting a fiery medley of their hits. As […]
NFL
KSN News

Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario — the busiest border crossing to the U.S. Television images showed officers detaining protesters.
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy