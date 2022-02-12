Two men arrested for allegedly performing their own version of 'Fast and Furious' on a shutdown Eisenhower expressway

Illinois State Police have arrested two suburban men who allegedly shut down part of the Eisenhower Expressway back in December to perform stunts in their cars.

Matthew Sim, 20 of Hanover Park, and 23-year-old Steven Sanchez, of Bolingbrook, face reckless driving and reckless conduct charges after they were allegedly part of a group that closed down the Eisenhower near Racine early on Dec. 19.

CBS2 reported several drivers blocked traffic as two cars did donuts and people filmed it on their phones. State police told the station troopers saw a car matching the description driving recklessly in a mall parking lot. They said Sim was driving 85 in a 30mph zone before they arrested him. Sanchez turned himself in.

State police said Sim has a history of reckless driving. He was caught on February 4th speeding, blowing through red lights and driving too close to others.