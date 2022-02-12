ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Florida woman throws tantrum after being caught stealing at Walmart

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRdDt_0eCnyXo500

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Police in Winter Haven, Florida, are looking for a woman who threw a hissy fit in a Walmart after she was caught trying to walk away with a cart full of merchandise.

On Feb. 2, the woman was seen filling up a cart with toys and groceries before scanning the items at the self-checkout area.

Officers said the woman lingered for about 15 minutes before taking the full cart and trying to walk out of the store without paying.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The woman was stopped and escorted back to self-checkout when she started arguing with employees.

According to Winter Haven police, the woman even said, “Get the manager Kim. I have an employee discount and I get my groceries for free.” The police department said there is no manager named Kim at the store.

The woman proceeded to grab a Barbie doll out of the cart and walked away, saying she was going to pay for it. An employee asked her to come back to the kiosk to pay, which is when the woman threw the box at the employee, hitting her in the face and cutting her lip.

Witnesses said the woman had green hands and green hair, apparently from a recent hair dye treatment.

If you recognize the woman, please call the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-662-0392.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 72

Nancy
2d ago

Well in Fl we don’t put up with stealing like other States ! We are about law and order . You do the crime you do the time !

Reply(15)
28
Susie Hepple
2d ago

They always figure the bigger stink they make the more likely they’ll be let go! So glad Miss Mouth did t get her way.

Reply(1)
16
Dan Smith
2d ago

so do other states talk about their own in such a way? Ohio woman, Alabama woman/man.. or is it really ridiculous hate on Florida..

Reply(8)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man wanted for stabbing Ashland taxi driver caught

UPDATE(5:35 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022): Paul Gower has been caught, law enforcement says. ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is wanted after a brutal stabbing in an Ashland parking lot on Sunday. Ashland police say they responded to the parking lot of Bruce Apartments on Sunday around 3:00 p.m. and found that a taxi driver had […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Deputy allegedly beaten in head with brass knuckles

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly beating a deputy with brass knuckles. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer tells 13 News that on the morning of Feb. 10, Deputy Sheriff Travis McKenzie of the Pike County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office was beaten in the head outside of his home by a person with brass […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for ‘dangerous’ drugs in Ohio arrested

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with a full extradition warrant for “dangerous” drugs in Ohio has been arrested. On Feb. 12, the Milton Police Department says an officer stopped a car for speeding. When the car was stopped, the man in the car was identified as Ricky Stevens, of Huntington. Stevens was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught Stealing#Tantrum#Wfla#News Daily Newsletter
WOWK 13 News

KSP trying to return items stolen from storage units

MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are trying to return property stolen from storage buildings in 2020 and 2021. According to a release, KSP is asking folks who had storage units broken into in Rowan Couth or Fleming County in 2020 or 2021, to contact Kentucky State Police Detective Reynolds at 606-784-4127 or email Detective […]
MOREHEAD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WOWK 13 News

Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County medical examiner has identified the woman found dead on Lake Erie ice last week. The body of 53-year-old Sunny M. Kruzel, of Cleveland, was found about a half mile from Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8., according to the Cleveland Division of Police. The homicide unit was called to the […]
CLEVELAND, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing teen reported out of Portsmouth found safe

UPDATE(5:05 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022): Taylor Johnson has been found safe, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A missing teenager has been reported out of Portsmouth. The Portsmouth Police Department says that Taylor Johnson, 13, was last seen at the Portsmouth Cinema on Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. They […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Roane County fire

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died in a fire in Roane County. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the call came in just after midnight on Feb. 13 regarding a fire with entrapment on Dodd Drive in Spencer. Officials say a 61-year-old woman died in the fire. Her son and […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance involved in head-on collision on I-79 in Elkview

UPDATE: According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the SUV was a female. She was taken to the hospital, as well as two crew members, ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — An ambulance was involved in a head-on collision on the Frame Road exit going southbound on I-79. According to Metro 911, calls came […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘2,000 hearts’ girl’s therapy dog missing after snowstorm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little girl who made 2,000 tickets with heart-felt notes for every Columbus Police Officer needs help in finding her therapy dog Theta. Izabella has epilepsy, and her German Shepherd dog Theta ran off from their Groveport home during the snowstorm. Anxiety triggers Izabella’s seizures — and now her dad is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man reported missing in Sissonville found safe

UPDATE(8:50 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2022): Charles Storey has been found safe, according to officials from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man last seen on Meg Drive in Sissonville on Feb. 11, 2022, has been reported missing. Charles Storey, 55, is the man missing, according to the Kanawha County […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy