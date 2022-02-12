ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garavito: Arizona's senators must support Build Back Better Act

Our congressional leaders must listen to the public and take action in support of the Build Back Better bill. We must speak and advocate for our children who cannot.

Skeptics believe recipients of the Child Tax Credit will abuse the credit and use it for nonessential items such as vacations, and other lavish expenses, this is simply not the case.

Research has shown that families use these tax credits to pay for necessities like basic household expenses and education.

Supporting the Build Back Better bill is also an issue of equity. According to the 2021 U.S. Household Pulse Survey, reported rates of receipt were lowest among Hispanic adults (54%); non-Hispanic adults who are American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, or more than one race (53%); and adults with household incomes below $25,000 (47%).

I urge Sens. Sinema and Kelly to work to address the administrative burdens that prevent low-income families from claiming the Child Tax Credit by supporting the Build Back Better bill.

