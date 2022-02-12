ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry: Workers are needed to support 'Build Back' plan

Seems like everywhere you go there are help wanted signs up in the windows and on the doors of establishments, some of which even list benefits (quite enticing benefits!).

Even some of the large chain fast-food restaurants, at least here in the far West Valley, are window drive-up or take out only because they don’t have the help for the front counter or workers to clean the tables and toilets.

My question: Where is “Slow Joe” going to get all the workers for his “shovel ready” jobs to fix the potholes and spread the tar on existing streets? Build bridges, improve mass transit, etc.

You know the one ... the one the taxpayers are going to pay for, President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law?

Come on man, where are you going to get the workers?

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

