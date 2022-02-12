ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball's office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union's head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB argues for minor league players to remain unpaid for spring training

For the past two-plus months, the ongoing baseball narrative has been around the lockout and the attempts, or lack thereof, to work out a new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association. However, the MLBPA only consists of players who are currently on a team’s 40-man roster, as well as those who became major league free agents at the end of the 2021 season. Separate from that, there is a far larger batch of players who also have ongoing gripes with MLB: minor leaguers.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: New MLB Proposal to MLBPA Expected Today

Today is a very important day in the lockout. The owners are supposedly going to be making a significant proposal to the MLBPA. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the owners will be making an offer to the MLBPA once their owner meetings end, which was Friday. Heyman also...
MLB
FanSided

Phillies sign Red Sox fan-favorite Josh Ockimey to minor-league contract

The Phillies have signed fan-favorite Red Sox minor-leaguer Josh Ockimey. One of the most popular players in the Boston Red Sox farm system is now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. On Monday, Josh Ockimey announced that he has signed with his hometown team. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Ockimey...
MLB
