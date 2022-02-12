Mortensen: Doing research, be sure to pick better sources

Mr. Reilly’s recent letter to the editor references Project Veritas (“Reader Believes COVID-19 hyped for purpose,” Sun City Independent, Jan. 12, 2022). Read for yourself what Wikipedia has to say about this far-right group. The following is only a small portion of a much larger article and doesn’t reference Covid-19 vaccines, but gives a small sample of how this group operates.

Would you give any credence to an opinion from Project Veritas or from Mr. Reilly? I recommend you read it for yourself.

Regarding Project Veritas per Wikipedia: “Project Veritas is financed by conservative fund Donors Trust ... and other supporters including the Donald J.

Trump Foundation. In 2020, The New York Times published an exposé detailing Project Veritas’ use of spies recruited by Erik Prince to infiltrate ‘Democratic congressional campaigns, labor organizations and other groups considered hostile to the Trump agenda.’

The Times piece notes O’Keefe’s and Prince’s close links to the Trump administration, and details contributions such as a $1 million transfer of funds from an undisclosed source to support their work.

The findings were based in part on discovery documents in a case brought by the American Federation of Teachers, Michigan, which had been infiltrated by Project Veritas.”