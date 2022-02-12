ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Art Center celebrating 25th anniversary in March

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E312S_0eCnwzyD00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — March will be a historical month at the Sioux City Art Center.

All month long, the Art Center will be celebrating the building’s 25th anniversary.

The celebration begins on March 1 with the opening of the time capsule that was buried in 1997. The contents inside the capsule will then be put on display.

Coat rack scuplture returning to Sioux City

The date will also coincide with Mardi Gras, which the Art Center will host a Mardi Gras-themed event and dinner on March 1.

On March 5, a reception celebrating the building will be held and open to the public. Children will have the opportunity to work with teachers and create artworks that will be placed back into the time capsule.

Finally, the new contents will be set into the time capsule on March 25, where they will remain until March 1, 2047.

The Sioux City Art Center opened to the public on March 1, 1997.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City, IA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#The Art Center#The Sioux City Art Center#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy