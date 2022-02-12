Sioux City Art Center celebrating 25th anniversary in March

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — March will be a historical month at the Sioux City Art Center.

All month long, the Art Center will be celebrating the building’s 25th anniversary.

The celebration begins on March 1 with the opening of the time capsule that was buried in 1997. The contents inside the capsule will then be put on display.

The date will also coincide with Mardi Gras, which the Art Center will host a Mardi Gras-themed event and dinner on March 1.

On March 5, a reception celebrating the building will be held and open to the public. Children will have the opportunity to work with teachers and create artworks that will be placed back into the time capsule.

Finally, the new contents will be set into the time capsule on March 25, where they will remain until March 1, 2047.

The Sioux City Art Center opened to the public on March 1, 1997.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.