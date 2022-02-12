Mesa Mall’s Bestie Bash happening February 13

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — From noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 13, kids and their best friends can have fun with bestie crafts, games, a face painter, and a selfie station at Mesa Mall’s Clock Court. There is love in the air but this event is about more than that.

Mesa Mall’s Marketing Director Natalie Schievelbein says it is a way to take a love filled adventure.

“We’re gonna be doing a scavenger hunt,” Mesa Mall Marketing Director Natalie Schievelbein announces, “All of our stores that are participating, there will be five stores, will have this bow. If you go inside, they’ll have a stamp for your child on a map of Mesa Mall. If you complete all five stamps, you’ll be entered into win a super special prize.”

This Valentine’s Day event is dedicated to friendship! Besties can be someone from school, a sibling, or even a parent.

Mesa Mall is all about spreading the love this Valentine’s Day, and what better than to #PostYourLove? The public is invited to post who and what you love on sticky notes through Sunday, March 11th.

Posting your love is simple:

Grab a sticky note from the container. Write who or what you love on it. Post it on the wall to share. Snap a picture & share to Instagram Include @shopmesamall in your caption & use the hashtag #PostYourLove

