ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, CO

Mesa Mall’s Bestie Bash happening February 13

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cz4EC_0eCnwy5U00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — From noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 13, kids and their best friends can have fun with bestie crafts, games, a face painter, and a selfie station at Mesa Mall’s Clock Court. There is love in the air but this event is about more than that.

Mesa Mall’s Marketing Director Natalie Schievelbein says it is a way to take a love filled adventure.

Career center students selling organic Valentine’s Day bouquets

“We’re gonna be doing a scavenger hunt,” Mesa Mall Marketing Director Natalie Schievelbein announces, “All of our stores that are participating, there will be five stores, will have this bow. If you go inside, they’ll have a stamp for your child on a map of Mesa Mall. If you complete all five stamps, you’ll be entered into win a super special prize.”

This Valentine’s Day event is dedicated to friendship! Besties can be someone from school, a sibling, or even a parent.

Mesa Mall is all about spreading the love this Valentine’s Day, and what better than to #PostYourLove? The public is invited to post who and what you love on sticky notes through Sunday, March 11th.

Posting your love is simple:

  1. Grab a sticky note from the container.
  2. Write who or what you love on it.
  3. Post it on the wall to share.
  4. Snap a picture & share to Instagram
  5. Include @shopmesamall in your caption & use the hashtag #PostYourLove
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Society
Mesa, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Mesa, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KREX

Update on Suplizio Field renovation project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — “When it’s complete I think people are going to be very impressed and very excited.” says Parks and Recreation Director, Ken Sherbenou. Sturdy Steel is the name of the sub-contractor building the new Grandstands at Suplizio Field and Stocker Stadium. It’s also the company that supplied hard to get, replacement […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Mesa Mall#Bestie Bash#Clock Court#Mesa Mall Marketing#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

More senior housing underway in Delta

Delta Housing Authority say making sure seniors have a place to call their own on fixed income is their mission, so partnering with National Developer TWG is a set up for success.
DELTA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

Tina Peters turns herself in

(KREX) -- Embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning. Peters was released shortly after posting the $500 quick-release bond.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Glass bottle shortage drying up the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — China, India, and Mexico are the three countries that export the most glass and stone to the United States. “I just heard from our suppliers recently that we are not getting it from China anymore, so now it has to come from either North America or South America,” says Talon […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy