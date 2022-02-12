Gallery: Inaugural Pitt Lacrosse Game

Kevin Colbert’s time in Pittsburgh comes to an end after the 2022 Draft, and during his tenure, he found some value late in drafts. Kevin Colbert has been with the Steelers since 2000, and during his time with the Steelers has been widely regarded as one of the top General Managers in the entire NFL. While he will be in charge of this season’s draft for the team, his time with the team comes to an end after this draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO