Gallery: Inaugural Pitt Lacrosse Game

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Monday’s “First Call” looks at Ryan Shazier’s idea for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next quarterback. A bad break for a Pitt alum in the Super Bowl. Antonio Brown’s temper-tantrum glove sold at auction. And Sidney Crosby is staring at the prospect of goal No. 500...
PITTSBURGH — It's playoff time for high school basketball in western Pennsylvania. The WPIAL released pairings for the opening round of the playoffs Monday night. Click here to see the brackets. You can follow the latest high school basketball scores below. (Tap here to see the scores if you...
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS BASKETBALLConemaugh Township 50, Windber 49Windber came out fast in the first quarter and led 14-3 heading to the second, but Conemaugh Township came […]
Aaron Donald is a Super Bowl champion. The Pitt and Penn Hills alum was a huge factor in the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. Donald stuffed a third down rush on the Cincinnati Bengals’ final drive of Super...
The Rutgers women’s lacrosse team defeated Delaware 16-8 in yesterday morning’s season-opener. Preceding the win on Saturday, junior midfielder Cassidy Spilis was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, her second consecutive season being recognized for the list. She is among 11 players in the conference to join the watch list.
This has been a year of firsts for N.C. State under Kevin Keatts. Unfortunately, most of them have not been good. For the first time in the Keatts era, Pittsburgh defeated the Wolfpack in basketball. The Panthers handed N.C. State its sixth consecutive loss, 71-69, Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.
Daniel Ortiz raced toward the goal line, eager to score. He zigged right, avoiding an opponent, then zagged left before coming to an abrupt stop. He was blocked by a player in a well-positioned wheelchair. Ortiz, a 25-year-old Houstonian, was among 27 U.S. athletes competing for a spot on the...
Caroline Reedy scored a career-high 26 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead Berks Catholic to a 52-34 win over Wyomissing in a BCIAA girls basketball quarterfinal game Saturday at Wolf Gymnasium. Reedy, a senior, hit the milestone on a foul shot. She has 1,005 career points. The...
Aurora Cordingley cradles the ball during Maryland women’s lacrosse’s alumni scrimmage on Jan. 30, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) After a dominant first half, Maryland women’s lacrosse was struggling to find its footing in the third quarter. A duo of yellow cards and a reinvigorated St. Joseph’s squad prevented the Terps from scoring in the first half of the quarter.
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (February 13, 2022) – Howard University women's lacrosse team fell on the road at Gardner-Webb (GWU), 18-6, and dropped to 0-2 on the young season. Graduate Lailah Robey (Chesapeake Beach, Md.) and newcomer Taylor Matthews (Tampa, Fla.) each registered a pair of goals in the loss.
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford won the inaugural MPSF Artistic Swimming Championship over the weekend, taking the top spot with a final team score of 102. The University of the Incarnate Word finished second, Texas Woman's University took third, and Wheaton College claimed fourth place. The Cardinal flexed their muscle in...
Addison Copeland’s early commitment to Rutgers came in large part because of then-wide receivers coach and primary recruiter Tiquan Underwood. While Copeland would eventually de-commit from the Scarlet Knights, both Copeland and Underwood have found themselves wind up at Pitt. Copeland signed with Pitt on Early Signing Day in...
Kevin Colbert’s time in Pittsburgh comes to an end after the 2022 Draft, and during his tenure, he found some value late in drafts. Kevin Colbert has been with the Steelers since 2000, and during his time with the Steelers has been widely regarded as one of the top General Managers in the entire NFL. While he will be in charge of this season’s draft for the team, his time with the team comes to an end after this draft.
Aaron Donald certainly didn’t look like a player who was on his way out the door in the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday night. With the Rams’ defense needing a stop in the third quarter after a momentum swing...
PITTSBURGH — Beaver County native Lauryn Williams was the first American woman to win a medal in both the winter and summer games. The pride of Rochester, Williams was a sprinter in high school and then at the University of Miami. She won a silver medal in the 100...
