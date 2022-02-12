ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scant progress the final blow to on-time MLB spring training

By RONALD BLUM
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday that the players' association received as only scant progress in the drawn-out labor talks. On the 73rd day of a lockout that...

www.sfgate.com

