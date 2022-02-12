ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Full House’s Next Generation: Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and More Stars’ Kids

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago
Candace Cameron-Bure and John Stamos

Full House family! Candace Cameron Bure, Marla Sokoloff and more stars from the long-running sitcom have kids of their own off screen.

The Hallmark star became a mom in August 1998 when she and husband Valeri Bure welcomed daughter Natasha, followed by sons Lev and Maksim in February 2000 and January 2002, respectively.

As the little ones grew up and moved out, the Los Angeles native had a hard time adjusting to her empty nest.

“We stay very connected by phone and by FaceTime and then meet up when we can,” the Kind Is the New Classy author exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019. “We work it out. I think the hardest balance is just for me not to overwork [with them gone], which can be my tendency, and just make sure that even though not everyone is at home, we’re still making time for one another.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star gushed about how much she enjoyed her children’s teenage years, explaining, “I’m excited for them because I love seeing who they’ve grown into and who they are going to be and what kinds of marks they’re going to make on the world. I’m looking forward to them exploring their own lives.”

Sokoloff, for her part, shares three daughters — Elliotte, Olive and Harper —with her husband, Alec Puro. The San Francisco native welcomed her eldest two in February 2012 and March 2015, respectively, announcing in October 2021 that a “surprise little lady” was on the way.

“We truly thought the baby phase of our lives was part of our past, but the universe had other plans in store for us,” the Practice alum exclusively told Us at the time. “Telling our daughters was a moment I will never forget. My older daughter cried her eyes out — in the most joyous and blissful way!”

Harper arrived in February 2022. “Welcome to the world,” Sokoloff captioned a sweet Instagram shot. “Harper decided to make her debut a little early on 2/6/22, and to say we are all obsessed with her would be a massive understatement. She is named after my dad Howard and Alec’s grandma Bebe. Her two angels. Big sisters Elliotte and Olive are busy covering her with kisses, and mom and dad are buzzing on gratitude and caffeine. Thank you for perfectly completing our family, Harper.”

Us Weekly

