From little “quality of life” things — like simple ways to change your Pokemons’ nicknames or how to swap a Pokemon’s moveset at will — to more useful tips — like earning extra research points or the best ways to handle Frenzied and Alpha Pokemon — and even walking around in a first-person view, this page contains some of the most noteworthy things that you may not realize are possible in Pokemon Legends: Arceus!

