CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Director, Dr. John W. (Billy) Haun, Ed.D., has announced former VHSL Executive Committee Chairman Ty Gafford as its next assistant director for compliance. Gafford brings 27 years of leadership and education experience as a teacher, coach, and building principal to the VHSL. His new position will be effective July 1, 2022. His position fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan, effective June 30, 2022, after serving the VHSL staff as an assistant director in 2007 before assuming the associate director of compliance in 2013.

12 DAYS AGO