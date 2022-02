Alison Bramhall, the designer behind the colorful décor brand Festive Fish, is driven to find brightness wherever she can. Born and raised in Falmouth, she grew up sailing with her family, and these days, she nourishes her sense of adventure navigating inlets and archipelagos in her sea kayak. The joy she finds on her trips is reflected in her vibrant designs, which often incorporate island charts and sea creatures. She’s also a biker, skier, and hiker who loves the mountains, but her “first love,” she says, “is the ocean and all the things, salty and wet, who live and play in it.” That sense of play is at the heart of her brand. “We all escape to the sea,” Bramhall says. “Why not bring the sea into your home?”

