Providence police investigate early morning stabbing

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Commander Thomas Verdi, the victim, a 45-year-old woman was stabbed inside her apartment on Salmon Street.

The victim suffered lacerations to her forehead and face.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and at last check was in stable condition.

No other information is available and the incident is still under investigation.

