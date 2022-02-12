ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ll be crazy when Christian Eriksen gets playing, says Bees boss Thomas Frank

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Thomas Frank admits Brentford need a spark in attack and hopes Christian Eriksen can provide it.

Eriksen was introduced to the Bees supporters on the pitch ahead the goalless draw against Crystal Palace, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The Denmark international, who has signed a six-month deal with Brentford, is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly next week before a potential debut at Arsenal next Saturday.

And, on the evidence of a bore draw which was crying out for someone of Eriksen’s composure and craft, that debut cannot come soon enough.

“It’s very pleasing, not only for the Brentford fans but also for the Palace fans, for everyone in football it’s a big day,” said Bees boss Frank.

“And it will be even crazier when he gets on the pitch and plays. There are a lot of positives to look forward to.

“I think in general I’m pleased we got a point. Today if there should have been a winner it was us.

“It was a big positive to get a clean sheet, but we need to do better on the ball, have more quality in the final third.

“I’m a positive man so I will look at it as a good point. But I’m also eager and want to have more, to do more.

“I like the consistency in the performance. We gave very little away. We need to do more offensively, but I think one day we’ll just be explosive.”

Brentford felt they should have been awarded a 15th-minute penalty when the ball struck the out-stretched arm of Palace defender Marc Guehi at a corner, but despite a VAR check nothing was given.

“I agree he put his hand out, but I would have hated that given against us,” was Frank’s generous verdict.

Brentford did at least end a run of five straight defeats to leave Palace still searching for their first league win of 2022.

Wilfried Zaha took a tumble in the box in stoppage time after tangling with Rico Henry but once again no penalty was awarded.

“From where I was it’s difficult for me to comment,” said Eagles boss Patrick Vieira. “But one of the reasons we don’t score goals is the lack of players inside the box.

“If we want to score goals we need players in that area. Those moments and those situations are massively important for us and the players need to understand it.”

