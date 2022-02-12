ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Poya Asbaghi hails Barnsley’s performance in win over QPR

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcyA2_0eCnvWbT00

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi admitted the 1-0 win over promotion-chasing QPR came at a “really good moment” for his struggling side.

The Tykes ended a 13-match winless run in the Championship as Domingos Quina’s second-half goal moved them five points from safety.

Asbaghi celebrated his first win in charge, and said: “Of course you feel good after a victory.

“I think for us as well, with the results we have had this season, this win comes at a really good moment.

“It was a win that I felt was well deserved. I think we played well.

“In the first half, maybe we were a little too open and they were allowed to have too much on the ball.

“I felt that coming into the second half, we adjusted that pretty well. We were much more aggressive in our pressing in the second half.

“When I watched the second half, I honestly felt that we were the better team. It was a great goal from Dom that puts us in the lead and you never know how we’re going to react, defending a lead because we haven’t done that so much.

“I felt that the players did it in a mature way. It gives a lot for the confidence, I hope.

“The only way you can unite everybody in and around the club is to win football games and play good.”

QPR’s seven-match unbeaten run ended, leaving them six points off the automatic-promotion spots.

Manager Mark Warburton said: “It was a poor performance – as simple as that. You have to earn things out of games of football.

“We lacked fluidity in the first half and went in nil-nil. We knew what we had to do in the second half and, in truth, didn’t do it.

“We’re a team that creates chances and scores goals and today we weren’t good enough. We didn’t really hurt them.

“As a team, we didn’t do enough. I was more than wary of Barnsley. They’d lost seven in a row and the law of averages tells you that they’re due to win a game of football. That’s fact.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t really do enough to test their keeper. We didn’t show the quality in the final third.

“We were nowhere near our best. I felt we were very laboured and slow against an opponent who are fighting for their lives.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domingos Quina
Person
Mark Warburton
Person
Poya Asbaghi
newschain

Nathan Jones hails Luton approach in win at Cambridge

Nathan Jones praised his Luton side’s approach to their comfortable FA Cup win at Cambridge. Reece Burke headed the Championship side ahead, before Carlos Mendes Gomes’ first goal for the club gave Luton a commanding lead with only 22 minutes played. Looking to add to their giant-killing at...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnsley#Qpr#Football Games#Tykes
newschain

Poya Asbaghi back in Barnsley dugout after Covid absence

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi returns to the dugout for the visit of Cardiff. Asbaghi missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth due to a bout of coronavirus. Striker Carlton Morris is also back after a spell of self-isolation and the Reds will assess him before kick-off, while Asbaghi has revealed some of his injured players will be back but refused to give names.
SOCCER
newschain

Matt Taylor not worried by performance as Exeter secure narrow win over Orient

Exeter manager Matt Taylor said he could not care less about performances after his side scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to see off Orient. Cheick Diabate, the latest in a long list of players to come through the Grecians’ excellent academy, notched the only goal of a dire game when he headed in a free-kick from Archie Collins two minutes into stoppage time.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Barnsley QPR: Domingos Quina earns Tykes first win since early November

Domingos Quina's second-half goal helped relegation-threatened Barnsley beat promotion-chasing QPR 1-0 and end a 13-game winless streak in the Championship. Quina struck 16 minutes from time to move the bottom-placed Tykes five points from safety, giving boss Poya Asbaghi his first win in charge. QPR striker Andre Gray fired in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Barnsley and Cardiff hit with FA fines

Barnsley and Cardiff have been fined a total of £22,000 after an ill-tempered conclusion to their Sky Bet Championship clash earlier this month. The Tykes, who admitted a charge of failing to control their players and staff, have been ordered to pay £12,000, while the Bluebirds, who denied a similar charge, have been hit with a £10,000 penalty.
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

Ross County have finalised the signing of former Southampton winger Josh Sims. The 24-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Southampton last summer. County said in a statement: “Josh has been on the radar of quite a number of clubs across England and Scotland and Ross County are delighted to secure his signature.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Wayne Brown hails ‘brilliant win’ for Colchester at Orient

Wayne Brown heaped praise on his players following Colchester’s 1-0 win at Leyton Orient. Appointed as interim head coach following the departure of Hayden Mullins, Brown has yet to taste defeat having steered the Essex side to two wins and two draws from his four matches in charge so far.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy