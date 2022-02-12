ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Landmark Snacks look to bright future

By John Grinvalds Daily Sun Staff
Beatrice Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChad and Courtney Lottman have been working together for most of their lives. Married for 26 years, the couple remembers with fondness and a dash of disdain their early days of co-ownership, when they had little more than an office with enough space for two desks. Now, they co-own...

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beatrice Daily Sun

Container company finds success in Gage County

Tanks that are made by a business in the Beatrice Industrial Park are shipped to customers all over the world. Randy Vogt, a native to Plymouth, is the general manager of Titan IBC. Since 2009, the company builds intermediate bulk containers made of steel and industrial plastic in Beatrice for hazardous chemicals and food.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
Beatrice Daily Sun

2. Use organic shapes for a softer feel.

Color blocking doesn’t have to be super bold or include contrasting colors. This budget bedroom glow up from @dwellaware shows how soft lines and organic shapes create a more subtle version of this painting trend.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bakingbusiness.com

Organic Snack Co. eyes future expansion

BEDFORD, PA. — The Organic Snack Co. (TOSC), a privately-held food manufacturer and exclusive producer of Kate’s Real Food, has acquired 82 acres of land in Bedford, Pa., in anticipation of future expansion later this year. The land acquisition was made by TOSC’s owner, Bruce Thaler, through the development entity BT Snacks II.
BEDFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Diller, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Beatrice, NE
Business
City
Beatrice, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Beatrice, NE
Lifestyle
Beatrice Daily Sun

Losing a good friend

Bandit was a good friend. He had been for 18 years. Longer than I’ve had my son. I’m going to miss his nickers when I arrived to feed him everyday and his soft muzzle when I kissed him. My sweet Paso Fino gelding arrived on a transport truck...
BEATRICE, NE
Beatrice Daily Sun

Homestead Village crowns Valentine's Day royalty

Homestead Village crowned a king and queen of Valentine's Day during an event Monday afternoon. Wally Edmond and Ethel Hartman were pronounced king and queen during a Valentine’s Day party in the community room at the apartment complex. Hartman, who has been a resident for 15 years, said she...
POLITICS
newsdakota.com

Our Outdoors: Keep Your Hooks Sharp

Stay Sharp. Whether on the water or at the vise, like with this Clouser minnow tied up for spring crappie fishing, checking the sharpness of hooks on any lure with a hook file is a small step that can pay big dividends. Simonson Photo. Through the magnification of the reading...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Sales#Food Drink#Landmark Snacks#Downtown Beatrice#C C Processing
Beatrice Daily Sun

Worldlawn strives for innovation, community amidst supply chain problems

The sun never sets on lawn mowers made by the hands of Beatrice residents. They slice and churn green grass beneath seated Australians, Germans, Canadians and many more. Beatrice, for no discernible reason, is a hub of international lawn mower manufacturing. Worldlawn Power Equipment Inc. is one of the companies that finds itself exporting that product from Beatrice to the rest of the world.
BEATRICE, NE
Beatrice Daily Sun

Area funeral homes strive to help with making arrangements

Every person’s story will someday come to an end, and when it does area funeral homes are there to help families through the process. Beatrice funeral homes offer a variety of options catered to the needs of individual families, and aim to make the process as smooth as possible.
BEATRICE, NE
Quad-Cities Times

Farm fresh style is a home trend for spring

Despite the chill outside, it is full spring ahead in the decor world. It is always a strange time to walk out of the ice into a warm and colorful shop. This in-between time can also pose some decorating challenges. What is a home to do when it feels too early for full floral, but you don’t want to live in a winter wasteland for another month? This isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer, but this year I am doing what I love to do year-round — bringing out the veggies.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

Silo Micro Homes Could Be the New Tiny House

If you’re looking to downsize — like, really downsize — then take a look at the micro home Design Academy Eindhoven graduate Stella van Beers made out of an old grain silo. Van Beers created a two-story, watchtower-style home out of a 23-foot silo she bought online...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

Transitional Design Is the Trending Home Style Taking Over 2022

When choosing a home design style, it can feel daunting to settle on just one. There's no wrong answer, but perhaps too many that feel right. While it can be difficult to delicately combine a love for white walls and a fleeting penchant for bright patterned wallpaper, you can easily combine design styles—and there's one such hybrid trend that has silently been taking over. In 2022, you'll be hearing a lot about transitional design, which we like to call the "people pleaser," in the best way.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 WFH design trends of 2022

In 2020 our lives changed completely changed. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed what was considered the ‘norm’, and created new norms that molded the way we lived. One of these new norms was the work from home culture, and two years later, it has continued well into 2022. We’ve been working from our homes for a WHILE now, and although we have adapted to it and pretty much-reached pro status, it can still be quite a bore at times. I, for one, am always looking out for various ways to spice up my work-from-home routine. And I’ve found that adding new products, giving my home office a makeover, or looking for quirky designs to amp up my productivity really does help! Hence, here’s a collection of interesting, super functional, and productivity-enhancing designs that promise to be the best work from home investments of 2022. From a Logitech-inspired mouse designed to save your wrist to a multifunctional wall organizer with modular planters – these innovative WFH designs are what your home office truly needs!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Agriculture Online

The sugar farming industry

The sugar you sprinkled into your coffee this morning was likely grown by a farmer here in the U.S. Beet sugar is grown in eleven northern states and sugarcane is grown in three southern states. There is no difference in the sugars. Luther Markwart is Chairman of the Board of...
AGRICULTURE
Beatrice Daily Sun

NGage director announces resignation

The NGage economic development group announced Thursday that executive director Trevor Lee is resigning from the position. Lee has accepted the position as President of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County in Kearney and his last day at NGage will be March 31. NGage board President Andrea Schafer said...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
Beatrice Daily Sun

Beatrice hospital to add new medical office building

Nearing the 10th anniversary at its current location, Beatrice Community Hospital plans to expand its primary campus with a new medical office building. The new Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine office building will consolidate the primary care providers in the Gage County Medical Clinic, Beatrice Medical Center and the Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine Clinic into one location. Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson said the addition has been a long time coming.
BEATRICE, NE
Beatrice Daily Sun

1. Use color blocking to create more height.

We’d all love to have lofty ceilings (until it was time to pay the heating bill) but that’s not always the case. Whether you have low ceilings or standard ceilings like @homebodyhq, color blocking your room with a lighter color on top and a bold dark color below can create the illusion of height.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy