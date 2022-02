Rare are the times when this Editorial Board agrees with Republican St. Louis County Council member Tim Fitch on substantive political issues, but we recognize when unfair politics are at play. Fitch is the victim of behind-the-scenes efforts to punish him financially for being a constant thorn in County Executive Sam Page’s side. The county pension board had no business suspending Fitch’s police pension and should never have escalated this dispute to the point that Fitch had to sue just to get what he is due.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO