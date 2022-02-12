ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top News Stories You Might Not Have Heard About This Week

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:. Los Angeles businesses are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday at Sofi Stadium. A Huntington Park bakery, Los Angelitos, is showing...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

NBC Chicago

LA's Hollywood Sign to Transform This Week in Honor of Super Bowl Champs

The Hollywood sign will temporarily be transformed to celebrate the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced. The iconic sign on Mt. Lee between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood will be altered to read, ''Rams House,” and will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.
NFL
Daily Californian

The Valley’s dirty little secret

My girlfriend hates Los Angeles. Admittedly, she is too nice to say it so bluntly — and she would certainly never say it to me — but we both know it. To justify her distaste, she cites the usual culprits, the ones designed to make people sneer at the city — slow traffic, shallow people, steep prices. Sometimes I fight her on it, sometimes I’m too tired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rihanna surprises vets battling homelessness in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Pop megastar Rihanna took the time – pregnant and all – to visit vets at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus. The surprise visit took place this past Sunday. Rihanna pulled up in a van loaded with sleeping bags, thermals, flashlights and even bike locks and mini safes for the veterans battling homelessness. But more importantly, the pregnant pop star donated her time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Train Robberies in Los Angeles lead to thousands of missing packages

LOS ANGELES, Calif., February 12, 2022 – Thousands of undelivered packages littered the Union Pacific railroad tracks in East Los Angeles last month, the result of a barrage of train robberies that struck the area with many of the trains bound for Washington. Since December 2020, railroad company Union...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

How Inglewood Became the Epicenter of Black Culture in LA

The roar of airplanes flying in and out of nearby LAX airport act as the daily soundtrack for residents of Inglewood, a city that spans just over nine square miles and is located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County. The city has undergone numerous transformations since 1781, when a group of settlers were ordered by the San Gabriel Mission to begin grazing their animals on the coast of Los Angeles to avoid infringing on Mission lands. That led them to the lush lands near Centinela Springs, which Native Americans had long been using as a source for local spring water. In 1834, Ygnacio Machado built the Centinela Adobe, and was granted 2,220 acres of ranch land across what's now known as Westchester and Inglewood. Some of that land was acquired by Canadian developer Daniel Freeman in 1887, and it was in the decades that followed that the city began to embrace a new identity, with the founding of Inglewood Park Cemetery in 1905 and the Hollywood Park racetrack in 1938, plus a location of California’s first soft-serve ice cream chain, Fosters Freeze, in 1946.
INGLEWOOD, CA
TravelNoire

Inside(abeautifullife): A Los Angeles Black-Owned Authentic Jamaican Kitchen

(abeautifullife) is a Black-owned Jamaican kitchen located right in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. It is considered a must-visit when in the area, as much for its aesthetic as for its distinctly Jamaican seasonings. With culinary influences ranging from the flavorful Caribbean island of Jamaica as well as ‘Asian and Indian influences’, the kitchen has gained quite the reputation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The Official L.A. Taco Guide to The Best Tacos Around SoFi Stadium

I always say, the best tacos are the ones closest to you. That applies too if you’re one of the lucky few that are going to SoFi Stadium. Obviously, you’re not headed to SoFi for the food. You’re there to enjoy a concert or sporting event, get lit, and afterward have a designated driver take you to the post-desmadre L.A. ritual of getting tacos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

The 18 most romantic things to do in Los Angeles

From horseback riding in the mountains to patio dining by the ocean, here’s how to up the romance in L.A. Look, it’s no Paris or Venice, but Los Angeles can be a pretty romantic city when it wants to be. Sweet-talking L.A. into that sentimental mood can take some effort, though, so we’ve combed through the city’s finest restaurants, date ideas and getaways to bring you the very best romantic things to do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CAR AND DRIVER

Mister Cartoon Builds Pepsi a Super Bowl Lowrider

The Super Bowl is all about Los Angeles this year. The Rams are competing, the game is being held at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, and West Coast hip hop legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are performing (along with Angelino Kendrick Lamar, New Yorker Mary J. Blige, and Detroiter Eminem.) So, to keep to the theme, Pepsi recruited legendary East L.A. tattoo and airbrush artist, and top-notch builder of classic lowriders, Mr. Cartoon (Mark Machado), to create a proper car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 shot on Super Bowl weekend outside West Hollywood bar

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Three people were shot early Saturday morning on Super Bowl weekend outside a bar in West Hollywood, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 2:53 a.m. in the area of La Cienega Blvd. and Melrose Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they located three people...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
metalinjection

SLIPKNOT In The Classroom, MORBID ANGEL Cancels Shows & Eight Other Stories You Might've Missed This Week

This week saw the continuation of the conversation surrounding Spotify, as well as a retort from current Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher to ex-vocalist Chris Barnes regarding his recent comments about modern death metal. Elsewhere, it was all about Slipknot in the classroom and Morbid Angel mysteriously deciding they're done playing live shows for now.
MUSIC

