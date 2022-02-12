ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bon Homme County, SD

Man pleads guilty after after seniors ate his THC brownies

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Arrest made in fatal July shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have made an arrest in a killing that happened in July. Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Omaha man jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on July 4 that killed 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington. She was found with a gunshot wound and died later at a hospital.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney police make arrest in homicide investigation

Kearney Police have been attempting to locate Joseph Garcia, 29, of Lexington, in regards to Garcia having a Buffalo County arrest warrant for attempted robbery. This arrest warrant is related to the shooting/homicide investigation which occurred in the 800 block of West 23rd Street, in Kearney, on January 16, 2022.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

NSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Cass County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred late Sunday evening near Alvo, Nebraska. At approximately 11:00 p.m. Sunday, NSP was informed that Cass County deputies were responding to the report of an assault that had occurred at...
CASS COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyndall, SD
County
Bon Homme County, SD
Bon Homme County, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Tabor, SD
State
South Dakota State
North Platte Post

Lincoln man accused of killing wife with Alzheimer's dies

LINCOLN (AP)-An 81-year-old Lincoln man accused of killing his wife, who had advanced Alzheimer's disease, has died at a hospital. John Kotopka had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and was being held at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections awaiting trial. A release from the jail said Kotopka died Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Island man sentenced to over 16 years on meth charge

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shane Lawrence, 40, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 16 1/2 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Lawrence will be required to serve 5 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers have busy Super Bowl weekend

It was a busy weekend for Nebraska State Troopers across the state, which included several arrests and responses to other incidents. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, a trooper responded to a 911 call from a residence in Wahoo. The caller, a 16-year-old, reported that someone had broken into the residence and that he had locked himself in the basement. Upon arrival, the trooper located a suspect exiting the front door. The suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of Saunders County deputies.
WAHOO, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownies#Thc#Ap
North Platte Post

Omaha police identify man killed in fiery accident

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have identified a driver killed in a fiery accident on Interstate 480. The accident on Friday closed the westbound lanes of the interstate. It happened when a 1988 Pontiac 6000 broke down in a traffic lane and was struck from behind by a 2012 Ford pickup truck.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Cozad man sentenced to prison for passing counterfeit money

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Bruce Nelson, 54, of Cozad, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 3 years in prison for counterfeiting United States currency. Nelson will be required to serve 3 years of supervision upon his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
COZAD, NE
North Platte Post

Man texted Kansas woman on how to cover up husband's murder

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been sentenced in the death of a Leavenworth man who was stabbed more than 25 times. Jeffery Samulczyk was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years. He pleaded guilty in January to felony murder in the death of Joshua Gilson, whose body was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of his Leavenworth home in October 2020.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
North Platte Post

Northeast Nebraska woman killed in collision with semi

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a northeastern Nebraska woman was killed earlier this week when a car she was in collided with a semitrailer. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 81 near Pierce. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Cassandra...
PIERCE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 3 following multiple pursuits near Ogallala

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested multiple people following separate pursuits near Ogallala. At approximately 4:00 p.m. MT Tuesday, a trooper observed a westbound Hyundai Accent speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 150. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 110 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy