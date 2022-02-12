Man pleads guilty after after seniors ate his THC brownies

It was a busy weekend for Nebraska State Troopers across the state, which included several arrests and responses to other incidents. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, a trooper responded to a 911 call from a residence in Wahoo. The caller, a 16-year-old, reported that someone had broken into the residence and that he had locked himself in the basement. Upon arrival, the trooper located a suspect exiting the front door. The suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of Saunders County deputies.

WAHOO, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO