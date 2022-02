Eminem delivered a memorable performance during the 2022 Pepsi Halftime Show by taking a knee at the end of it. The statement seemingly paid tribute to former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick who, as a player had kneeled in protest of police brutality and racial injustice against Black Americans. League spokesman Brian McCarthy told The New York Times that the NFL was aware that Eminem was going to kneel because he had made the gesture during rehearsals. The gesture came as Eminem finished performing his 8 Mile anthem “Lose Yourself” during an all-star celebration of hip hop led by Dr. Dre. Kicking off...

