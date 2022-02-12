Mobile food pantry helps restock refrigerators after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are still many people in the Memphis area who do not have power after last week’s ice storm, and as a result, thousands of people had to throw away food after it became unusable after days without power.

A mobile food pantry, helped in part by the Mid-South Food Bank, is how many people Saturday morning were hoping to restock.

Dozens of cars lined up at Lindenwood Christian Church for a mobile food pantry as those waited for food.

Like many of those there waiting, Bettie Morris had to toss hers after power outages from last week’s ice storm left her without a way to store it.

She said it was the food she relies on to support her granddaughter and eight grandkids.

Morris said she threw out about $400 to $500 worth of groceries

Running for 90 minutes starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, an organizer said the first person in line began waiting at 2:15 the same morning.

“What we’ve tried to have in the line today are things they can replace in their refrigerators and freezers,” said Wanda Mooney, a volunteer with the church. “There’s so many of us that are together in this, it doesn’t matter what part of town you’re in.”

Lucille Shields said she still did not have power by Saturday afternoon as MLGW promised to have power completely restored by the end of the day.

Despite the issue, Shields said she is thankful for the help.

“At least I’ll have a little food because I don’t get $20 worth of (food)stamps until the 20,” she said.

