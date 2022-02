It is a fine time of year to consider how to extend your growing season before spring planting efforts begin. A good first step is to understand what Hardiness zone you are in. As you can see from the image above, in our area you are in either Zone 7b or 8a. They both historically get the last frost by mid-April, however Zone 7b will typically get a fall frost a week or two prior to 8a. Now that we have some idea when the frost will be done, we can work backward from that date and look for a way to get our plants some warmth prior to that. Even just a few degrees can make a difference.

