Grounds For Hope: This Black-Owned Coffee Company Donates Proceeds to Kids in Need

Last call! Don’t miss your chance to be part of a heart warming annual tradition. It’s the 7th year for ‘Cards 4 Kids At Heart’ and your help is needed by crafting homemade Valentines that will be delivered to senior citizens throughout the region in time for Valentine’s Day. The ‘Cards 4 Kids At Heart’ project was organized by KLCY morning show host Amy Richards in memory of her Grandma. Each year Amy invites the entire community to join in spreading love to our senior community members, last year making deliveries to 807 seniors in Rangely, Vernal, Roosevelt, Duchesne, and Manila. In addition to the homemade Valentines, the delivery includes candy and a stuffed animal. Tax deductible donations to help with the cost of the stuffed animals can be made through Charitable Friends of Ashley Valley through Venmo or at Mountain America Credit Union. Be sure to specify that the donation is for Cards 4 Kids At Heart. Card drop off locations in Vernal are Realty One, the ChiroCenter, and the KLCY/Fox Studio and the drop off location for Roosevelt is Subway. The deadline is this Monday, February 7th, at 5:00pm so please spend some time this weekend crafting generic but heartfelt cards.

VERNAL, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO