Mike Hopkins spoke with the media Monday ahead of Washington's road trip to USC and UCLA. The Huskies face off with the Trojans Thursday night with an 8:30 pm PT tip. Hopkins was asked about what he saw on tape from the Saturday loss to Arizona, the similarities between UA and USC, the idea of possibly not seeing Isaiah Mobley, who is dealing with a broken nose and didn't play Sunday in their win over UCLA, the status of Daejon Davis and Samuel Ariyibi, and more.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO