CATS driver shot, bus crashes in uptown Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A CATS bus driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in a shooting and crash in uptown Charlotte Friday, CMPD and Medic confirmed.
The incident happened Friday night, Feb. 11, around 9:30 p.m. near 500 W. Trade Street.
CMPD says the bus driver was shot and had been taken to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries. No word on what led up to the shooting and crash involving the CATS bus at this time. There is no mention of a suspect in the shooting.
Statement from CATS Ride Transit:
"CityLYNX Gold Line service is suspended East and Westbound in the area of Trade & Graham until further notice due to police activity near Charlotte Gateway. Streetcars will continue operating between Sunnyside and CTC on a 20-min headway."
