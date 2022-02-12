ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CATS driver shot, bus crashes in uptown Charlotte: CMPD

By Ciara Lankford
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oix6_0eCnqczA00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A CATS bus driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in a shooting and crash in uptown Charlotte Friday, CMPD and Medic confirmed.

The incident happened Friday night, Feb. 11, around 9:30 p.m. near 500 W. Trade Street.

CMPD says the bus driver was shot and had been taken to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries. No word on what led up to the shooting and crash involving the CATS bus at this time. There is no mention of a suspect in the shooting.

Statement from CATS Ride Transit:

“CityLYNX Gold Line service is suspended East and Westbound in the area of Trade & Graham until further notice due to police activity near Charlotte Gateway. Streetcars will continue operating between Sunnyside and CTC on a 20-min headway.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

No injuries reported following car fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue responded to a call Monday afternoon about a car that was on fire. When EMS arrived, they found the vehicle on fire, sitting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard sometime between 1-2 p.m. When 9OYS got there, the fire had been […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man charged with killing woman at north Charlotte home; 3-year-old girl safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman at a north Charlotte home that police said also prompted an Amber Alert after a three-year-old girl went missing, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said officers found Jaqusica Wilson suffering from a gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

2 drivers charged after apparent road rage chase along busy highway in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing charges after a scary case of apparent road rage last Wednesday morning. Both drivers—Jerry Ray Wyatt, 62, of Eden, and Joshua Ian Livesay, 25, of Mayodan—were charged with failure to maintain lane control and careless/reckless driving. At about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, troopers spotted two vehicles—a white […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WNCT

Car dealer burglar shot and killed during altercation with Concord officer

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A burglary suspect at a Concord car dealership was shot and killed following an altercation with an officer, the Concord Police Department said on Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary around 5 a.m. on Sunday at Modern Nissan located at 967 Concord Parkway. Officers immediately found a […]
CONCORD, NC
WNCT

Monday marked 22 years since the disappearance of Shelby 9-year-old

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A community is making another push to solve the mysterious disappearance of a nine-year-old girl in Shelby, 22 years ago Monday. Monday marked 22 years since Asha Degree went missing in Shelby and in observance of the current circumstances of her unknown whereabouts, billboards have gone up in […]
SHELBY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Shooting#Bus Driver#The Cats#Medic#Atrium Health#Cats Ride Transit#Trade Graham#Ctc#Gold Line#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Iredell County K-9s sniff out more than 100 pounds of pot on I-77

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Big drug busts along Interstate-77. So far this year, several hundred pounds of marijuana have been found in cars in Iredell County. On Monday, a major bust consisting of 145 pounds of marijuana took place along the interstate. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has one of the largest […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WNCT

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WNCT

13-year-old dies in Chapel Hill hotel balcony fall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A teenager has died after falling from a hotel balcony in North Carolina. Chapel Hill Police say the 13-year-old fell from a fifth-floor balcony at the Graduate Hotel on West Franklin Street Saturday just before 11 p.m. The child landed on the third floor. The cause of the fall is […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

EMT, medic couple working together on and off the clock

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday was Valentine’s Day. Many people spent time with loved ones to celebrate. One couple in Eastern North Carolina is used to having lots of time together both on and off the clock. Wayne and Kindra Hardison work for Vidant EastCare. Kindra is an EMT and Wayne is a medic. The […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy