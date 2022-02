One almost has to wonder if those Budweiser commercials would be half as emotional without their musical accompaniment. Sure, seeing the iconic Budweiser Clydesdale stumble over an errant barbed wire, snapping the fence and ostensibly breaking an ankle, makes us sad. And yes, seeing the fear in his dog buddy's eyes as he witnesses the fall is heartbreaking. And, okay, when the dog follows the veterinarian into the stable to watch her wrap the Clydesdale's leg, and when she shakes her head at the horse's owner to indicate that things aren't looking good, and then the dog just sits right down outside his horse buddy's stall to keep watch while he recovers ... Oh, wow, is it getting dusty in here?

