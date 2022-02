February is a good month to be bewitched, besotted, and entranced. And even if it’s not with the perfect prince/princess charming, these San Antonio art exhibits — featuring a variety of impressive works in video and photography, the figurative and surrealistic arts, American modernism, and fashion, fibers, and textiles — will dazzle and delight, inform and entertain, like the best kind of blind date. Let yourself be swept away by art this month in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO