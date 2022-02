It's Super Bowl Sunday in the NFL, but before things get kicked off at SoFi Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, there's the matter of everyone trying to figure out where Aaron Rodgers will suit up in 2022. Having now accepted his fourth NFL MVP award, and promising a decision soon, Rodgers remained in Green Bay for a spell following the disappointing playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers to discuss the team's plan for the future -- presumably to determine if it's worth sticking around for.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO