Naked at the Museum: A Valentine’s Day Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Celebrate love in all forms with two-for-one tickets at Museum of Ice Cream. The four-day celebration features a benefit for National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Whether you call it Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or Singles Awareness Day: Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) Austin is getting in on the celebration! Beginning Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, 2022, MOIC ATX will offer two tickets for the price of one. Visitors are invited to explore MOIC’s 12 multi-sensory installations, including a 1960s retro diner, the very first Museum of Modern Ice Cream (MOMI), and the world-famous Sprinkle Pool. For the holiday weekend, MOIC ATX will serve up swoon-worthy treats featuring candy hearts, holiday sprinkles and pink scoops — plus Valentine’s Day trivia with Hershey’s Kisses and engaging crafts throughout the immersive experience. Visitors are encouraged to bring in old but functioning cell phones to be donated to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in exchange for a free scoop in the café.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO