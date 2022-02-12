James Harden, Kevin Durant Were Hardly Communicating Before Trade

When the Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, the basketball world stopped for a moment. Everyone was aware that both Simmons and Harden need to be moved. However, no one expected a deal to be made so fast. Reports of Harden’s frustration with the franchise left the Nets stumbling to pull the trigger. They made one with the Sixers, but the deal also raised some questions. In essence, the Nets got some decent pieces, but not including Matisse Thybulle in the deal will prove to be the Nets’ biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO