UCLA vs. USC Prediction and Odds (Bet Trojans as Small Underdogs)

By Reed Wallach
FanSided
 2 days ago

UCLA: -1.5 (-110) Total: 136.5 (Over -110/Under -110) My number is right on line here, but I like the situation for the Trojans on Saturday night against their inner-city rivals. USC had to comeback late against a lowly Pacific team on Tuesday night in a rescheduled non conference matchup,...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LeBron James dancing to the Super Bowl Halftime Show is everything (Video)

Among the many celebrities at Super Bowl LVI was Lakers star LeBron James, who was enjoying the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show by dancing to the music. Earlier in the 2021, LeBron James was one of the many people who encouraged Odell Beckham Jr. to move to Los Angeles Rams. When OBJ arrived in November, James welcomed him with open arms.
NBA
FanSided

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari gives good news on TyTy Washington injury

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gave a positive update on TyTy Washington, who injured his leg during their win over the Florida Gators. The Kentucky Wildcats successfully extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they defeated the Florida Gators 78-57. There was a scare in the game, as freshman TyTy Washington left the game in the second half after Florida’s Brandon McKissic dove into his left leg while trying to go after a loose ball. Washington limped off the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

3 bombshell trades for the Carolina Panthers to land Kyler Murray

If the Arizona Cardinals listen to offers for Kyler Murray, what could the Carolina Panthers potentially offer for the talented young quarterback?. Although the speculation is building surrounding Kyler Murray‘s future with the Arizona Cardinals after he scrubbed all association with the franchise from his Instagram, it would be an absolute bombshell if the team dealt the quarterback this offseason. However, if those in power start taking calls for the former No. 1 overall selection, then one suspects the Carolina Panthers might be on the phone extremely quickly.
NFL
City
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Ohio State football: Goodbye to a favorite Buckeye

When the Ohio State football team released its current roster, I was disappointed to find it did not include the name of one of my favorite Buckeyes. Cormontae Hamilton is no longer with the program. I know what you’re thinking, “Who is Cormontae Hamilton and why is he one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Colorado Daily

Game day notes: Despite slow start, CU Buffs have emerged as one of Pac-12’s top 3-point teams

Some of the early long-range numbers for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team were downright ugly. The Buffaloes struggled to a .214 mark (9-for-42) from the arc during their three games at the Paradise Jam in November, and their collective shooting eye didn’t exactly come into focus afterward. There was the 5-for-21 night at UCLA on Dec. 1, followed by three consecutive home games marked by long-range futility — 4-for-17 against Tennessee, 4-for-20 against Eastern Washington, and 3-for-15 against Milwaukee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Isaiah Mobley
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Tyger Campbell
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona Wildcats 25 years ago today: UCLA completes season sweep

EDITOR NOTE: AllSportsTucson.com is running a feature this basketball season highlighting what happened 25 years ago on that particular day commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Arizona Wildcats’ national championship. The next in the series is what occurred and what was written concerning the developments of Feb. 13, 1997, when Arizona lost to UCLA 66-64 at McKale Center. The information gathered is through articles written by beat reporters Steve Rivera (Tucson Citizen) and Javier Morales (Arizona Daily Star), who now are writing for AllSportsTucson.com.
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Following upset at home vs. No. 6 Arizona, Arizona State women's basketball heads to Tucson

Arizona State (12-8, 4-3 Pac-12) at No. 6 Arizona (17-4, 7-4 Pac-12), 12 p.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Networks, KDUS (1060 AM) — Only a day in between has passed since the rival schools last faced each other at Desert Financial Arena on Friday when Arizona State upset Arizona 81-77. ASU controlled the boards in the game, finishing with 42 rebounds against Arizona’s 27. Forward Mael Gilles led with 10 rebounds, while Jade Loville tallied her season high rebound total with eight. Loville, Gilles, and Taya Hanson took control of the game for the Sun Devils combining for 65 points. Loville finished with a team-high 27 points, while both Hanson and Gilles added 19 points each. ASU made 22 field goals on 53 attempts. ASU led by as many as 14 points before having to make up a three-point deficit in the final minutes to win its second straight over a Top 25 team. Arizona guard Shaina Pellington posted another big game for the Wildcats, leading with 30 points and recording five assists. Cate Reese followed with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Sam Thomas added 14 points and two 3s. Beginning in Tucson, ASU will play four road games in the upcoming eight days.
TUCSON, AZ
#Underdogs#Usc Prediction#Pac 12#Wynnbet Sportsbook#Usc Odds Spread
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Northridge: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Northridge 6-16; Cal State Bakersfield 6-12 Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners and the Northridge Matadors will face off at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Icardo Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cal State Bakersfield winning the first 84-58 at home on the road and Northridge taking the second 90-87.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
tucson.com

Wildcats drop just two spots in AP Women's Poll after split with ASU

The Arizona Wildcats (18-4) weren't dinged too much following Friday's road loss to unranked ASU, dropping two spots to No. 8 in this week's AP Women's Top 25 poll. The Wildcats won Sunday 62-58 in the rematch against the Sun Devils in Tucson to split the season series and finish the week 1-1. Arizona hasn't been ranked outside the top 10 since Nov. 23.
TUCSON, AZ
mustangnews.net

Men’s basketball drops rivalry matchup to UC Santa Barbara 69-64

Cal Poly men’s basketball fell to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 69-64 inside Mott Athletics Center on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Mustangs (5-17, 1-9 Big West) dropped another closely contested game this week to the Gauchos (11-9, 3-4 Big West). The Mustangs jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s tennis overcomes losing streak with win over UC Irvine

The Bruins swept the Anteaters in their return to Westwood. UCLA men’s tennis (3-3) faced off against UC Irvine (1-4) on Sunday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center, earning a 7-0 victory. The match was the first since the Bruins fell out of the ITA Collegiate Tennis Division I Men’s National Rankings and marked the end of a two-match losing skid.
IRVINE, CA
Record-Courier

Kent State hopes road success continues Tuesday at MAC leader Toledo

Kent State’s men’s basketball team has shown consistent grit on the road during the 2021-22 season, and remains in title contention with six Mid-American Conference games to play because of it.  The Golden Flashes (15-9, 10-4 MAC) improved to 5-2 in MAC road games by winning at rival Akron last Friday, setting the stage...
KENT, OH
