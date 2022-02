Over their long history, the Boston Red Sox have had some of the greatest players in the history of the sport wear their uniforms. Some, like Pedro Martinez and Ted Williams, among many more, wore the jersey for most or all of their peak. Some, like Babe Ruth and others, achieved their true greatness after starting their career with Boston and then moving elsewhere. And then there have been others, like the great Tom Seaver, and who came to Boston at the end of a career in which they’d established themselves among the game’s greats. Exactly 20 years ago today, they signed one such player when they welcomed in Rickey Henderson on a one-year deal on February 13, 2002.

