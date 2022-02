The Las Vegas Raiders need to make sure Maxx Crosby is in the Silver and Black for the long haul and extending him this offseason should be a top priority. When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders, certain players just bleed Silver and Black, and Maxx Crosby is one of them. Drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Crosby has put together an incredible run with the franchise and deserves to be the kind of player who is a Raider throughout his career.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO